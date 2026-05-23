Scouts Place 90,000 Flags at California's Largest Flag-Placing Ceremony for Memorial Day

The event is held every year and connects young people to the meaning of remembrance in a real way, reminding them of the sacrifices made by past generations of American veterans.

Scouts salute the flag during an opening ceremony for the annual flag placing event ahead of Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Hundreds of Boy Scouts from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Scouting America gathered at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to place 90,000 flags. Scouts of all ages joined hundreds of volunteers, veterans, and community members for one of California’s largest flag-placement ceremonies. Representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution, with other veteran organizations, participated in honoring fallen service members.

The annual tradition has taken place for more than 50 years and serves as a powerful demonstration of remembrance, service, and civic duty for participating youth. The leaders at the event were Lee Harrison, Scout Executive and CEO, Western Los Angeles County Council; Glen Schecter, Scoutmaster; Karla Macias Flores, Outreach Associate; and Elliot Copen, representing Troop 146 and Bella Cottrell, representing Troop 189





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Scouts Community Event California Flag-Placing Ceremony Remembrance Service Civic Duty Veterans

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