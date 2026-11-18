Boise State is bidding to reach the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years as the Group of Six representative.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen leads the Broncos into Saturday night’s game against San Diego State. Boise State is bidding to reach the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years as the Group of Six representative.

The Broncos have built an impressive case throughout the season, stacking nine straight wins since an opening-week loss to then-No. 2 Oregon. They are the only G6 team included this season in the CFP rankings. Boise State still has San Diego State and a flex game tentatively scheduled against Utah State to conclude the regular season. The Broncos have already qualified for the Pac-12 championship, which they must win to qualify for the playoff.

Also read San Diego State faces win-and-in scenario against Boise State for Pac-12 championship

Boise State has a 6-5 lead in the all-time series against SDSU, which won last year’s meeting 17-7 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs have won twice in five visits to Boise State, the last time a 19-13 win during the 2018 season. SDSU is a 16 1/2-point underdog against Boise State for Saturday’s game. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. PT at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State hung with Oregon throughout their opener before allowing a fourth-quarter touchdown that decided the game in the 34-27 loss to the Ducks. The Broncos were No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday night; they’re 15th in both the AP and coaches’ polls.

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Boise State has scored more than 30 points in each victory, lighting up the scoreboard the past three weeks with 46, 64 and 46 points in wins over Texas State, Colorado State and Oregon State, respectively. The win over Texas State was the most nerve-wracking during the streak. The Broncos took a 28-3 first-half lead, then watched Texas State score 36 unanswered points for a 39-28 lead.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, but backup Max Cutforth led the Broncos to the victory with three touchdown passes in the game’s final seven minutes. There has been concern on the defensive side of the ball. The Broncos have allowed 45, 38 and 31 points the past three weeks.

A byproduct of Boise State’s success is rumors that head coach Spencer Danielson could be wooed away by a Power Four program. Danielson, who was born in Solana Beach and graduated from Horizon High School, signed an extension in the spring that goes through the 2030 season. Danielson said he isn’t interested in pursuing other job opportunities.

“I absolutely feel like God has called me here,” Danielson said in late October after the head coaching job opened at Baylor. “That’s not mythological. These players, this community, what God’s doing here, I’m all chips on the table here. I had someone call me yesterday that I was talking to, and they were like, ‘Any interest?

’ And I’m like, ‘Zero interest. ’ … zero interest about anything outside of coaching this team now and in the future. ”Boise State won a shootout with Oregon State last week, outlasting the Beavers 46-41 to clinch first place in the Pac-12 and secure hosting rights for the Dec. 4 conference championship game. Quarterback Maddux Madsen returned from a left knee injury and threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

Madsen’s top target was wide receiver Rasean Jones, who had 12 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. : Three-year starter has completed 67% of his passes for 2,052 yards, but most impressive this season is his 19 touchdown passes with one interception. : He ranks first in the Pac-12 and third in the nation with 1,291 rushing yards, along with 11 touchdowns.

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Can also catch the ball out of the backfield, making 20 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns. : Freshman is among the top 15 receivers in the country with 900 receiving yards. He has 55 receptions. Eight of them have gone for touchdowns.

: First-team all-conference returner is a Mt. Carmel High School graduate who leads the team with 7 1/2 tackles for loss. He has 3 1/2 sacks and four quarterback hurries. Danielson on improving the Broncos’ defense: “It’s simple, but it’s not easy.

If it was easy, we would’ve gotten this fixed earlier in the season. But we’ve got to get it fixed, and I want everybody to know that we’re actively working at it. We’ve rolled our sleeves up like we’ve done all season, but, obviously, what we’ve done is not good enough, so we’re finding new ways to be better.

“We are turning over every stone. There’s some things that we’re going to do a little bit different this week that we’re going to keep in-house, but we’ve got to be better. ”The full name of Boise State’s quarterback is Maddux Jeter Madsen, his first name and middle name inspired by Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, respectively. Madsen’s siblings are also named after major leaguers.

His brothers are named Mick , McGwire , Mays and Murphy . His sister is Macee Jo .