This is the first meeting between the schools.

Tae Simmons #8 of San Diego State walks onto the court after being announced before the game against Texas Southern at Viejas Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The wins are all against teams in the Kenpom 300s . The losses are 86-74 at Georgetown, 87-83 at home against No. 2 Virginia and 72-64 on Tuesday against No. 9 Tennessee in the Players Era 16. Buzz Williams is in the second season of a six-year, $30.3 million contract after stops at Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Marquette.

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The Terps are good in two areas that SDSU is deficient: forcing turnovers and offensive boards. Against Tennessee, they forced 18 turnovers and amassed 22 offensive boards while allowing only seven, keeping them in the game on a day when they were 3 of 27 behind the arc. On the season, they are rebounding 45.3% of their missed shots, which ranks second nationally.