A look at the players, stats and storylines to watch on Wednesday night.

Bear Cherry, Tae Simmons, David Torresani, Nick Anderson, Isaiah Sy, and Elzie Harrington of San Diego State pose for a photo during San Diego State’s basketball media day on campus Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 in San Diego, California.

SDSU leads the all-time series, 4-0. The most recent meeting was a 77-42 Aztecs win at Viejas Arena in the 2019-20 season opener. They are statistically the worst Division I opponent on SDSU’s schedule, currently ranked 308 in the Kenpom metric. The win was at home against Biblical Studies College in Houston.

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The losses are all on the road: 103-79 at Grand Canyon, 92-51 at LSU, 99-78 at Murray State and 97-92 at UCSD on Monday. Karris Bilal, a 6-3 transfer from Louisiana, had 36 points against the Tritons despite shooting 1 of 10 from 3 . He also had eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ahmed Nedal, a 6-8 sophomore from Egypt, had 20 points off the bench.

Corey Lowery is in his first season as head coach after serving as an assistant at Seton Hall for four years. Johnny Jones left as head coach after eight seasons to become an assistant on Will Wade’s LSU staff. The Tigers like to play uptempo; their Division I opponents are averaging 97.8 points per game. The initial defense is not terrible but they’re getting crushed on the offensive boards, failing to rebound 45.5% of their opponents’ missed shots.

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Only four of Division I’s 365 teams are worse. This is the annual game where they wear Nike N7 turquoise uniforms to honor Native American Heritage Month. The Aztecs were 11-0 in turquoise before last year, when they fell to Troy in double overtime. Earlier this week, they formally announced two high school recruits who orally committed earlier in the fall: 6-foot-6 guard Davey Harris from Windward School in Los Angeles and 6-11 Mahamadou Diop from San Gabriel Academy. Another 6-11 center, Precious Sam from Southeastern Prep Academy in Florida, committed a month ago and is expected to sign his scholarship agreement in the coming days. All four Aztecs victories have been by double digits, although they trailed midway through the first half in three of them.

Turnovers were an issue in the first three games before committing only six in Sunday’s 73-61 win against New Mexico State. They started the season at 77 in Kenpom and have moved up to 70. The metric projects an 89-66 win against the Tigers.