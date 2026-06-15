SCOTUS prepares to rule on birthright citizenship, voting rules & transgender athletes

Former federal prosecutor and former acting Director of ICE Jonathan Fahey discusses pending Supreme Court cases and what those decisions could mean.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Protesters supporting transgender athletes competing in women's sports gather outside the Supreme Court on January 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Groups from both sides of the debate gathered on Tuesday morning to protest while two cases that prohibit transgender girls from joining girls' and women's sports teams are heard inside the Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court is entering the final weeks of its current term, with decisions expected in several closely watched cases that could have far-reaching implications for Americans nationwide.are challenges involving birthright citizenship, mail-in ballot deadlines and whether transgender athletes can compete in girls' and women's sports.discussed the pending cases during an interview Monday, outlining the constitutional questions before the court and what legal observers will be watching as decisions are released.

One of the most anticipated cases stems from President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to limit birthright citizenship. At the center of the dispute is the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to individuals born in the United States and "subject to the jurisdiction thereof.

" Fahey said the justices must determine what that phrase means and whether it applies to children born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily. "The key question that they have to answer is what does it mean to be under the jurisdiction of the United States? " Fahey said.

The court may also consider whether an executive order is the proper mechanism for addressing the issue or whether any changes would require congressional action or a constitutional amendment. While Fahey said he believes the administration is unlikely to prevail in the current case, he noted the litigation has renewed debate over how the constitutional language should be interpreted.

The Supreme Court is also reviewing a case involving whether states may count mail-in ballots received after Election Day if they were postmarked on or before Election Day. The case raises questions about election administration and whether varying state rules create inconsistencies in federal elections. Fahey said supporters of stricter deadlines argue that uniform election standards are important for public confidence and election integrity.

According to Fahey, a ruling could establish requirements for federal elections, though states may still face questions about how those standards interact with state and local races that appear on the same ballot. Another major case involves challenges to policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports. The dispute centers on Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in educational programs and athletics.

Fahey said the justices are being asked to determine how Title IX should apply when transgender athletes seek to participate in female sports categories.

"The whole purpose of Title IX is basically recognizing that women are different than men, but making sure they're treated fairly in sport," Fahey said. The court's ruling could provide guidance to states, schools and athletic organizations nationwide and potentially establish a broader legal framework for future disputes involving transgender participation in sports. The Supreme Court traditionally releases its most significant rulings near the end of its term, and decisions in these cases are expected in the coming weeks.

Legal experts say the outcomes could shape constitutional interpretation, election administration and education policy for years to come, making them among the most closely watched cases before the court this year. A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.

Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge.





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