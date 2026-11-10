Star Trek Relics: Scotty's NCC-1701 Quote Origin and Enterprise Registry Timeline Explained

James Doohan's iconic line about the Enterprise registry was delivered in Star Trek: The Next Generation, not the Original Series, clarifying a major fan misconception.

The widely celebrated Star Trek quote referencing the specific registry number of the original starship was not delivered in the Original Series but appeared much later in Star Trek: The Next Generation. James Doohan, who portrayed Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott across seven films, the original series, and the animated show, delivered the line in the sixth season episode titled Relics. This specific moment has become one of the most memorable interactions for fans who enjoy mimicking the engineer's Scottish accent.

In the episode Relics, a version of Captain Scotty who has been suspended in time for decades is discovered drifting on a derelict shuttlecraft. When he boards the Galaxy-class starship USS Enterprise-D, he is overwhelmed by the technological advancements of the 24th century. While exploring the ship, Scotty accesses the holodeck and requests to see the bridge of his former vessel, the original Enterprise. The computer identifies five existing starships with that name in its database, prompting Scotty to specify his choice with the famous line: NCC-1701. No bloody A, B, C, or D.

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This quote resonates deeply because it highlights Scotty's unwavering loyalty to the original Constitution-class starship he served aboard during the original Star Trek series. At the time the episode aired, there were only five named Enterprises in the official canon, and Scotty had served on four of them. He was the Chief Engineer for the original USS Enterprise and its replacement, the Enterprise-A. He also stepped aboard the Excelsior-class USS Enterprise-B and the Galaxy-class USS Enterprise-D, missing only the doomed Enterprise-C.

The episode Relics is also noted for its impressive production design, which recreated the 1960s USS Enterprise bridge within the budget constraints of a 1990s television series. The sight of the older Captain Scott visiting his original bridge served as a powerful evocation of the original Star Trek experience for the audience. Scotty expresses a yearning for the simpler time and simpler ship of his past, creating a strong emotional connection with viewers who share that nostalgia for the original series.

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Since the broadcast of Relics, the Star Trek universe has expanded significantly to include numerous additional starships bearing the name Enterprise. The prequel series Enterprise introduced the NX-01 as the first starship, commanded by Captain Jonathan Archer, which was later renamed USS Enterprise and placed in the Fleet Museum on Athan Prime. The original Galaxy-class Enterprise-D was destroyed in the film Star Trek Generations and replaced by the Sovereign-class USS Enterprise-E.

The lineage continued with the Odyssey-class USS Enterprise-F and the USS Titan-A, which was renamed the USS Enterprise-G and commanded by Captain Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard. The Universe-class USS Enterprise-J appeared during the Temporal Cold War storyline, and the 32nd-century Starfleet fleet includes an unseen USS Enterprise established in Star Trek: Discovery. These additions provide a broader context for Scotty's original comment, illustrating how the name has evolved over decades of storytelling.