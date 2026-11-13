Scotty's Enterprise Record: Did Geordi La Forge Beat Him?

Montgomery Scott visited four Enterprise variants on screen, but Geordi La Forge may have touched five off-screen including the Enterprise-G. Analyzing the records.

James Doohan's character, Montgomery Scott, set a high bar for Starfleet engineers by appearing aboard four different iterations of the USS Enterprise. While this achievement is a celebrated fan trivia fact, newer canon suggests his colleague Geordi La Forge might have surpassed this milestone through off-screen actions.

Scotty's Official Enterprise Visits

Montgomery Scott first joined the crew of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 in 2260 during the era of Captain Christopher Pike, a timeline explored in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. By 2265, he had become Chief Engineer under Captain James T. Kirk. The Constitution-class vessel underwent a massive refit in the early 2270s but remained the same ship he served on for decades.

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After the original Enterprise was destroyed in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Scotty became Chief Engineer of its successor, the Constitution-class USS Enterprise-A. This marks his second official vessel. He subsequently served on the Excelsior-class USS Enterprise-B during its shakedown cruise in the prologue of Star Trek Generations. His fourth visit occurred in Star Trek: The Next Generation season 6 episode Relics, set in 2369, where a cryogenically preserved Scotty boarded the Galaxy-class USS Enterprise-D.

Scotty missed the Ambassador-class USS Enterprise-C, which was destroyed in 2344. By that time, he had been in stasis inside the USS Jenolan's transporter pattern buffer for seventy years. This absence prevented him from achieving a clean sweep of all five known Enterprises of that era, leaving his on-screen count at exactly four unique starships.

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Geordi La Forge Potential Record

Commodore Geordi La Forge served as Chief Engineer on the USS Enterprise-D for six seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. After the ship's destruction in Star Trek Generations, he continued his service on the replacement Sovereign-class USS Enterprise-E. His career trajectory suggests he may have visited more Enterprise variants than Scotty, though not all were depicted on camera.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 revealed that La Forge ran the Fleet Museum on Athan Prime in 2401. This facility housed the refitted USS Enterprise NX-01 from Star Trek: Enterprise and the original USS Enterprise-A. These holdings imply that La Forge likely boarded both vessels off-screen to oversee their preservation or study.

The most significant factor is the Constitution III-class starship USS Titan-A. In Star Trek: Picard season 3, this vessel was renamed the USS Enterprise-G. If La Forge's tenure on the Titan-A counts as a visit to an Enterprise-named ship, his total reaches five. This would technically beat Scotty's record of four visited vessels.

On-Screen Versus Off-Screen Distinctions

While La Forge may have the higher theoretical count, Scotty retains the distinction of having his visits explicitly shown to the audience. Every one of Scotty's four Enterprise associations was portrayed in Star Trek movies or television episodes. Fans witnessed him walking the decks of each ship during pivotal narrative moments.

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La Forge's potential fifth visit remains unseen. The transition from Titan-A to Enterprise-G happens away from the viewer's perspective. This difference between witnessed history and implied biography creates a unique debate among the Star Trek community regarding who truly holds the title of most versatile Enterprise engineer.