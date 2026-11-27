The Scottsdale City Council has directed its attorney to explore regulation for large-scale data centers.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council has directed its attorney to explore regulation for large-scale data centers. Scottsdale officials wants to make the city is ready if a massive data center ever comes knocking.

"The three concerns are the noise, the water usage and the energy demands," Scottsdale City Councilwoman Solange Whitehead said at a recent council meeting. Scottsdale's current city ordinances do not specifically define or regulate data centers. Data centers power cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and they have become a flashpoint for communities across Arizona. Scottsdale already has two smaller data centers — both in place since around 2000 near the Scottsdale Airport.

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City staff say they operate much like a large office or warehouse and have never been a problem. But the scale of new facilities being built elsewhere is far different. We're all about Scottsdale — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Scottsdale News Facebook Group!