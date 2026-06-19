Scottish Prison Policy for Transgender Inmates Ruled Unlawful by Court

A Scottish court has found the policy of housing some transgender women in female prisons unlawful, delivering a major victory for women's rights campaigners and highlighting concerns about prison safety and the interpretation of sex-based rights.

The Scottish Prison Service 's policy of accommodating some transgender women, who are biologically male, in women's prisons has been ruled unlawful by the Court of Session.

The ruling follows a judicial review petition brought by the feminist campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS), which argued that the practice violated the rights and safety of female inmates. Judge Lady Ross found that the policy conflicted with the legal requirement to provide separate accommodation for men and women in prisons, stating that the guidance misrepresented the law.

This judgment is a significant victory for women's rights advocates and imposes substantial legal costs on taxpayers, estimated at up to £400,000. The case gained prominence following the highly publicized incident involving Isla Bryson, a transgender woman convicted of rape, who was initially placed in a women's prison. The court's decision clarifies that while transgender prisoners retain human rights protections, these do not include the right to be housed according to their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

The ruling has sparked political backlash, with critics accusing the Scottish government of persisting with a dangerous policy despite previous legal warnings. The incident has intensified the ongoing debate about gender identity, prison safety, and the balancing of rights in correctional facilities across the United Kingdom. The controversy centers on the Scottish Prison Service's (SPS) operational guidance, which allowed transgender prisoners to be accommodated in prisons corresponding to their legal gender recognition, rather than their natal sex.

For Women Scotland challenged this policy, arguing it exposed vulnerable female inmates to potential risk and disregarded the biological realities that define women's prison spaces. Aidan O'Neill QC, representing FWS, drew fierce criticism from the government's stance, likening it to George Orwell's 'Animal Farm' and describing it as an 'Orwellian' distortion of equality.

He contended that the policy effectively created a hierarchy where 'men identifying as women' were granted preferential access to women's prisons, undermining the safety and dignity of biological females. The judge's ruling supports this interpretation, finding the SPS guidance unlawful because it failed to uphold the statutory separation of male and female prisoners. This legal defeat underscores a fundamental conflict between transgender inclusion policies and the established legal framework designed to protect female prisoners.

Political reactions to the judgment have been swift and pointed. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch declared it was time to 'draw a line under this' issue, criticizing the SNP for persisting with what she called an unreasonable position. Scottish Tory equalities spokesman Meghan Gallacher condemned the government's decision to defend the policy in court, calling it a waste of public funds after the Supreme Court had already issued a clear ruling on the definition of 'woman' in the Equality Act.

Both Badenoch and Gallacher referenced the case of Isla Bryson as an example of the policy's failure. The gender-critical think-tank MurrayBlackburnMackenzie stated that ministers defending the policy left a 'permanent stain' on their reputations.

Meanwhile, FWS leaders Susan Smith and Marion Calder hailed the decision as a victory for vulnerable women, expressing hope that the government would finally respect the legal boundaries around sex-based rights. The Scottish Prison Service has indicated it will carefully consider the judgment, while the Scottish Government's response remains under evaluation amid ongoing scrutiny of its transgender policies





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Scottish Prison Service Transgender Prisoners Women's Prisons For Women Scotland Court Of Session Lady Ross Isla Bryson SNP Judicial Review Prison Safety

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