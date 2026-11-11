Scottish Political Leaders Back Dementia Carers Together Appeal

First Minister John Swinney and opposition leaders endorse the Daily Mail campaign to fund six-week support courses for unpaid dementia carers across Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney has joined leaders from all major Scottish political parties in endorsing the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal. This cross-party initiative aims to raise millions of pounds to fund a pioneering support network for friends and family members caring for loved ones with dementia. The campaign seeks to provide nationwide six-week courses designed to assist unpaid carers through the challenges of the disease.

Cross-Party Support For Carer Network

The appeal has secured backing from across the political divide in Scotland and throughout the United Kingdom. Mr Swinney emphasized that while unpaid dementia carers perform incredible work, this duty should not compromise their own health and wellbeing. He noted that receiving a diagnosis is often an upsetting time, making external support vital for navigating the journey ahead.

Also read Byron Donalds names business, political and policy leaders to transition team

Six Week Courses Deliver Vital Aid

The sessions will be delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland. These programs provide essential information about rights and available services to help attendees manage their responsibilities. Participants can also connect with others facing similar situations to address loneliness and exhaustion following a diagnosis.

Conservative Leader Praises Timely Campaign

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay applauded the Daily Mail for its outstanding and timely campaign to assist those dealing with the cruel disease. He stated that working with experts and charities like Alzheimer's Scotland helps ease pressures on caregivers. Mr Findlay encouraged everyone to contribute to this important cause to support families in need.

Advertisement

Labour Leader Commends Awareness Efforts

Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra commended the work of Alzheimer Scotland and The Scottish Daily Mail in raising awareness about this critical issue. Having previously campaigned for action on dementia in professional footballers, Mr Marra understands the urgent need for support. He highlighted that carers do an incredible job but require practical help to continue supporting others effectively.

Reform UK And Greens Back Initiative

Reform UK's Scottish leader Malcolm Offord expressed gratitude to carers who deserve unconditional support against devastating conditions. He warned against allowing unpaid carers to feel forgotten or unsupported during their selfless protection of loved ones. Scottish Greens co-leader Gillian Mackay added that dementia affects entire families, making advice and reassurance crucial for coping with emotional impacts.

Liberal Democrats Highlight Invisible Workforce

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described the campaign as vital for people facing difficult circumstances as the population ages. He noted that too many carers lack access to support for long, exhausting years. Mr Cole-Hamilton characterized family and friend carers as an invisible unpaid workforce performing some of the hardest work of their lives without adequate assistance.