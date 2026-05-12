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Scottish Mortgage Values SpaceX Investment at £3billion Ahead of Potential IPO

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Scottish Mortgage Values SpaceX Investment at £3billion Ahead of Potential IPO
TechScottish MortgageSpacex
📆5/12/2026 1:41 PM
📰DailyMail
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The investment trust, Scottish Mortgage, holds £15billion in assets and boasts a significant investment in SpaceX, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk. The trust revealed its holding in SpaceX is worth nearly £3billion. Moreover, it revealed that SpaceX has become its largest holding, accounting for 19.3% of its portfolio. However, they also mentioned that the valuation could increase if the offer price goes above $1.75trillion.

Scottish Mortgage revealed that their investment in SpaceX, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk , amounts to nearly £3billion. The investment trust, owning £15billion in assets, invested £151million in SpaceX from December 2018 to August 2021, contributing to SpaceX becoming their largest holding, making up 19.3% of their portfolio.

SpaceX's valuation has soared, leading Scottish Mortgage to update the valuation of their SpaceX holding to £2.92billion. This increase was attributed to SpaceX's value of $1.25trillion, based on their own valuation. The stock could potentially reach the widely-reported $1.75trillion valuation

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