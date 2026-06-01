Scottish Influencer Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis, Posting Lavish Lifestyle Days Before Sentencing

A Scottish influencer, Ellie Crampsie, was caught smuggling £150,000 worth of cannabis into the UK. She was posting about her lavish lifestyle just days before her sentencing, including attending a make-up artist and a bare-knuckle boxing event.

A Scottish influencer who was jailed for smuggling £150,000 worth of cannabis into the UK was posting about her lavish lifestyle just days before she was locked up.

Ellie Crampsie, 23, from Glasgow, was caught with 17.7kg of marijuana in her suitcase at Edinburgh Airport on April 16 2025. Ahead of her sentencing, Crampsie - who is well known in the nightlife scene in Glasgow - was posting about her lavish lifestyle just days before. On April 13, she got 'back in the hot seat' by visiting a make-up artist, she told her thousands of followers, alongside glamorous pictures of her fresh new look.

Crampsie runs a beauty business of her own called Brows by Ellie, which specialises in styling and treatments. Two days before this, the influencer attended a bare-knuckle boxing event at Crowne Plaza in Glasgow, where she posed for photos modelling the HyperX Fightwear clothing line. Her post was promoting the brand - the first official bare knuckle fightwear brand, worn by fighters like Darren Till - with links to their page and to Northeast Ringgirls.

The influencer gushed to the company's comment: 'Had the best time, thank you babe.

' Influencer Ellie Crampsie, 23, was jailed for 16 months attempting to smuggle 17.7kg of cannabis into the UK, but days before her sentencing, she was posting about her lavish lifestyle. She was caught with the cannabis following her Air France flight back from Thailand to Edinburgh via a layover in Paris last April. At 17.7kg, the 17 separate sealed packages of marijuana were valued between £115,000 and £151,000.

She pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, but her lawyers said in her mitigation that she had been influenced to smuggle the drugs by somebody else. Her solicitor Michael Poggi said at her sentencing: 'There was an element of influence from a much older person who had a controlling position over my client.

' In sentencing, Sheriff Graeme Watson told Crampsie: 'You have pled guilty to by way of a section 76 of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug. 'You were stopped by border control officers with a suitcase containing over 17 kilograms of cannabis in vacuum sealed packages with a street value of up to £151,000. 'I have carefully considered the criminal justice social work report and the plea of mitigation on your behalf.

'I accept the submission on your behalf that there was a lesser degree of culpability. 'You knew your former partner had been involved in drugs and he asked you to check in his luggage that also contained female clothes. 'Your role was one of carrying the cannabis in your luggage and I accept there was a power imbalance in the relationship.

' She posed in a glamorous outfit a month before sentencing saying 'Tiny bit of sun in Glasgow means beer garden time' The sheriff added Crampsie's conduct in carrying the drugs was 'reckless' but accepted she had been 'naive and potentially taken advantage of'. Fiscal depute Emma Laing previously told the court of the moment Crampsie was caught with the drugs: 'She was asked the usual questions by the officer and she confirmed she had traveled from Thailand.

'Her luggage was opened and a number of vacuum packages were within. Passengers caught smuggling on airlines has skyrocketed by 3,625 per cent, recent figures from the National Crime Agency revealed. In 2022, only 20 air passengers were arrested for attempting to import cannabis. Just a year later, that number jumped to 134 and the following year 745 airport passengers were arrested.

In the first nine months of 2025, 680 air passengers were detained for cannabis smuggling. Gangs that operate in Thailand have become prolific and coerce many to attempt to fly back to the UK with drugs after grooming people with free holidays. Failure to comply can be met with threats and violence. A gang threatened to kill the child of a young mother who tried to smuggle £285,000 worth of marijuana from Thailand to the UK in February 2024.

Poppie Kudiersky, 22, was arrested at Manchester Airport when customs officers discovered 28.5 kilogrammes of cannabis in two suitcases held by a companion she was travelling with. She avoided a jail sentence after she claimed that she had received photos of criminals outside her home in Denton, Manchester, who threatened to burn it down and murder her five-year-old so





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Ellie Crampsie Scottish Influencer Smuggling Cannabis Lavish Lifestyle Make-Up Artist Bare-Knuckle Boxing Event Hyperx Fightwear Crown Plaza In Glasgow Hyperx Fightwear Clothing Line Northeast Ringgirls Edinburgh Sheriff Court Sheriff Graeme Watson Criminal Justice Social Work Report Mitigation Plea Power Imbalance In The Relationship Influence From A Much Older Person Air France Flight Paris Layover Edinburgh Airport Cannabis Smuggling Passengers Caught Smuggling On Airlines Gang Threats And Violence Poppie Kudiersky Manchester Airport 28.5 Kilogrammes Of Cannabis Criminal Justice Social Work Report Mitigation Plea Power Imbalance In The Relationship Influence From A Much Older Person Gang Threats And Violence Smuggling Cannabis Lavish Lifestyle Make-Up Artist Bare-Knuckle Boxing Event Hyperx Fightwear Crown Plaza In Glasgow Hyperx Fightwear Clothing Line Northeast Ringgirls Edinburgh Sheriff Court Sheriff Graeme Watson Criminal Justice Social Work Report Mitigation Plea Power Imbalance In The Relationship Influence From A Much Older Person Air France Flight Paris Layover Edinburgh Airport Cannabis Smuggling Passengers Caught Smuggling On Airlines Gang Threats And Violence Poppie Kudiersky Manchester Airport 28.5 Kilogrammes Of Cannabis

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