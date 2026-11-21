Emails reveal Holyrood officials colluding with NHS Grampian to dismiss Dr Mohammed Habib's urgent warnings about patient deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Scottish Government officials colluded with NHS Grampian to dismiss desperate pleas from a whistleblower seeking to prevent patient deaths during surgery. Bombshell emails obtained by The Mail on Sunday reveal a civil servant coordinating with the scandal-hit health board on how to respond to Dr Mohammed Habib's calls for a public inquiry into deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Dr Habib is a surgeon who still works for NHS Grampian and has exhausted all avenues to raise concerns about malpractice. He stated that he tried his very best to keep calling out the issue because it was always about the right to life. Some patients bled to death in the operating theatre because of mistakes by surgeons. The shocking revelations come after the whistleblower demanded his employer face a corporate homicide investigation over the needless deaths of patients during liver and pancreatic surgery.

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Government Coordination with Health Board

Holyrood civil servants told a senior NHS Grampian boss they were not planning to respond to Dr Habib's concerns about malpractice in any detail. The civil servant asked the medical chief if their approach was acceptable and even requested he fact-check the reply. An unnamed government official sent a message to Nick Fluck, the health board's Medical Director, on July 13, 2023. The message stated that Dr Habib's letter had come to the First Minister and Cabinet Secretary.

The official wrote that they planned to keep their contribution to the response very high level. They indicated that from the clinical point of view, they would simply say they are aware of the issue and that the board has been keeping the Chief Medical Officer regularly up to date with progress. The official stated, I don't plan to go into any detail in it. They asked Nick Fluck if he had any concerns about that approach. Mr Fluck responded four minutes later saying the approach sounds good.

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Just half an hour later, the unnamed government official sent part of the response to Dr Habib to Mr Fluck. They asked if he thought there were any actual factual inaccuracies in it before it is sent to the Government's policy team. Dr Mohammed Habib, with his lawyer Aamer Anwar, has shown the deep frustration behind these actions. The emails show that Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith was copied in to all the emails regarding this coordination.

Political Fallout and Opposition Criticism

First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Angela Constance have both denied all knowledge of Dr Habib's letters to the government. Dr Habib sent these letters in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. However, emails show government staff discussing the whistleblower's concerns with NHS Grampian in 2023. This discussion occurred the day before the government replied to Dr Habib, asking for advice on how to respond.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs said the SNP has repeatedly tried to claim ministers were unaware of the crisis at NHS Grampian. He stated that this fresh evidence shows senior civil servants, policy officials and the Chief Medical Officer were all involved in minimising serious allegations. Mr Briggs demanded that John Swinney explain exactly what he knew, when they knew it, and why concerns seem to have been dismissed rather than properly investigated. He added that the Scottish public deserve full transparency from the First Minister.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, highlighted the delay in addressing these issues. She asked how it is possible that ministers only found out about those concerns in the last week if they were on their desks three years ago. Ms Baillie said people died unnecessarily and safety concerns appear to have been brushed aside. She accused the government of a conspiracy to silence complainers and to cover up the truth, stating that the families deserve answers now.

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Review Announced After Public Exposure

Just hours after The Mail on Sunday confronted the government about the emails, Health Secretary Angela Constance announced a review of how concerns were handled. This review includes Dr Habib's specific complaints which had been ignored for years. Dr Habib first contacted the First Minister and health secretary on June 14, 2023. He begged health secretary Michael Matheson and First Minister Humza Yousaf to open a public inquiry into the scandal at that time.

Dr Habib also revealed a previously unpublished 2022 report which documented the avoidable deaths of 19 people at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The report warned there had been more deaths and patients harmed in the years since due to malpractice and inaction. The surgeon received a response from a civil servant on July 14, 2023. The response stated they were unable to handle whistleblowing concerns and directed Dr Habib to a variety of other sources.

The desperate surgeon noted that they have known for a decade that patients were dying who should not have. The timeline of events shows a systematic failure to act on critical safety warnings. Humza Yousaf was contacted in 2023 by Dr Habib but has refused to say if he saw his emails. The current review ordered by Angela Constance comes too late for those who died, but it may provide some accountability for the families affected by the actions at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.