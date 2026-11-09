Scottish Government Criticized for Social Media Posts During Remembrance Silence

The SNP administration faces backlash after ignoring Remembrance Sunday silence to post about Sikh festivals and climate summits, drawing sharp rebuke from opposition figures.

The Scottish Government led by First Minister John Swinney is facing intense scrutiny and political backlash after its official social media channels ignored the national moment of silence on Remembrance Sunday. Instead of honoring the two-minute pause for the war dead, the administration used its platforms to promote a Sikh religious festival and a climate change summit.

Social Media Timing Controversy Explained

The controversy centers on specific posting times that clashed directly with the traditional observance of war remembrance. At 11am, when the entire United Kingdom observed a two-minute silence to honor its military casualties, the Scottish Government posted a message to its followers on X, Instagram, and Facebook regarding Bandi Chhor Divas. This specific timing has been described by critics as highly inappropriate and seemingly coincidental given the solemn nature of the occasion.

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The administration did not address Remembrance Sunday on its X account by 9am the following morning. Although they later posted on Facebook and Instagram stating that First Minister John Swinney had laid a wreath in Edinburgh, the initial silence during the critical moment of national reflection remains a point of contention.

Opposition Parties Condemn Actions

Harriet Cross, the Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, issued a stern rebuke regarding the communication strategy employed by the administration. She stated that whoever manages the Scottish Government's X account must answer serious questions about the failure to mark Remembrance Sunday. Cross emphasized that it is difficult to view the decision to post about a Sikh festival at precisely 11am as anything other than a deliberate oversight.

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Cross argued that there was no logistical reason the government could not have recognized both events, noting a profound lack of respect for the 83,000 Sikhs who died fighting in both World Wars. Russell Findlay, the leader of the Scottish Tories, echoed these sentiments by wondering what brave Sikh service members think of the perceived slight against their community's contributions to national defense.

Government Roles and Climate Diplomacy

The criticism was compounded by subsequent posts promoting taxpayer-funded initiatives. Hours after the initial controversy, the government shared details of a trip to the Cop 31 climate summit. Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin was highlighted as representing Scotland, despite the fact that UK government ministers were also present at the international event.

This juxtaposition of domestic remembrance neglect with international climate advocacy has fueled accusations that the administration prioritizes specific ideological messaging over traditional national duties. The decision to send a representative to Cop 31 while ignoring the immediate national moment of silence has been framed by opponents as a reflection of misplaced priorities within the SNP government.

Remembrance Ceremonies Proceeded in Edinburgh

Amidst the digital controversy, the physical commemorations of Remembrance Sunday proceeded as scheduled across Scotland. On Sunday morning, a military parade marched down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle. The procession was led by the RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums, providing a visible and traditional display of military honor and respect for the armed forces.

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The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths of poppies at the Stone of Remembrance. First Minister John Swinney participated in these events alongside Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander. Despite the physical attendance at the ceremony, the digital silence during the two-minute pause remains the defining narrative of the day's political discourse.