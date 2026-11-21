Emails reveal Holyrood officials worked with NHS Grampian to dismiss Dr Mohammed Habib's urgent warnings about patient deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before ordering a review.

Embattled Scottish Government officials collaborated directly with NHS Grampian executives to suppress urgent warnings from Dr Mohammed Habib regarding preventable patient deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Newly disclosed internal emails prove that Holyrood civil servants coordinated with the health board to formulate a low-effort response to the whistleblower surgeon's repeated pleas for a public inquiry into the surgical scandal.

Civil Servants Coordinated With Health Board Officials

The core mechanism of this administrative failure involved senior civil servants at the Scottish Government consulting with Nick Fluck, the Medical Director of NHS Grampian, to craft a response that minimized the severity of Dr. Habib's allegations. An email sent on July 13, 2023, from an unnamed government official to Mr. Fluck explicitly stated that the civil servant planned to keep the government's contribution to the response very high level and would not go into any detail regarding the clinical issues.

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The official asked Mr. Fluck if this approach was acceptable and even requested that he fact-check the draft reply before it was sent to the government's policy team. Mr. Fluck replied just four minutes later confirming that the approach sounded good, effectively validating the strategy to downplay the whistleblower's concerns about malpractice and patient safety failures.

Political Leaders Denied Prior Knowledge of Alerts

First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Angela Constance have both categorically denied any knowledge of the letters sent by Dr. Habib to government officials between 2023 and 2026. Despite these denials, the email correspondence shows that government staff discussed the whistleblower's concerns with NHS Grampian representatives on the day before the official government reply was issued, noting that the messages had come to the attention of the First Minister and the Cabinet Secretary for Health.

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Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith was copied in on all relevant email exchanges, indicating that the highest levels of the health administration were aware of the communications. This direct contradiction between official statements and internal records has triggered immediate political backlash and demands for full transparency regarding the timeline of ministerial awareness.

Opposition Parties Condemn Alleged Cover-Up

Scottish Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs stated that the SNP government was more interested in a cover-up to protect its reputation than in uncovering the truth about the crisis at NHS Grampian. He argued that senior civil servants, policy officials, and the Chief Medical Officer were all involved in minimizing serious allegations and called on John Swinney to explain exactly what he knew and when he knew it.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie highlighted the impossibility of the government's stance, noting that if safety concerns were on ministers' desks three years ago, it is inexplicable that they have only just acknowledged them. She asserted that families of the deceased deserve answers now, accusing the government of brushing aside safety concerns and engaging in a conspiracy to silence complainers.

Whistleblower Exposes Avoidable Deaths and Inaction

Dr. Mohammed Habib, who continues to work for NHS Grampian, has exhausted all avenues to raise concerns about patients bleeding to death in the operating theatre due to surgical mistakes. He recently revealed a previously unpublished 2022 report that documented the avoidable deaths of 19 people at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and warned that more deaths and patient harms have occurred in subsequent years due to inaction and continued malpractice.

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In the wake of these bombshell revelations, Health Secretary Angela Constance announced an immediate review of how concerns, including those raised by Dr. Habib, were handled by the government. This review comes just hours after The Mail on Sunday confronted the government with the emails, marking a significant shift from the previous strategy of dismissal and minimal engagement with the whistleblower's detailed evidence of systemic failure.