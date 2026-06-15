Scottish fan has priceless reaction after seeing New England Patriots cheerleaders at World Cup game

A Scottish fan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston was hilariously mesmerized by New England Patriots cheerleaders during Scotland vs. Haiti.

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Scottish fans have been living it up since arriving in Boston for the World Cup... and honestly, before they arrived too. One country whose denizens have had a particularly enjoyable time in the United States has been Scotland. From the moment they hopped off the plane, droves of Scots have been taking in the sights and sounds of America.

We all know about the Scottish tourist who made his pilgrimage to the mecca of gas stations, Buc-ee's, as well as the Airbnb bagpipe brigade, but a fellow Scotsman got the ultimate taste of freedom after he had already set foot in the stadium to watch his beloved nation start their quest for a World Cup. Scottish fans are among the many coming to the US for the World Cup and discovering all we have to offer, including on-duty police officers with soccer skills.team) took over Boston Stadium to watch their lads lock horns with Haiti, one man was absolutely mesmerized by what he saw, but it had nothing to do with anything happening on the pitch.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Let's hope the Scottish national team is more locked in on soccer than this guy is, or this will be a quick tournament for them. Once again, it's so nice to see things we take for granted in this country be cherished by those from far-off lands, and scantily clad women dancing in unison is definitely one of them.

I hope they have a Twin Peaks restaurant up in Foxborough, because if they do, I doubt this guy ever goes back to the motherland again.





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