Scottish Family Saves £1,251 Monthly by Relocating to Malta Amidst Cost of Living Crisis

Laura and Callum Anderson cut living costs by over £1,200 a month after moving from Scotland to Malta, citing cheaper bills and improved mental health as key drivers for their permanent relocation in October 2026.

Laura and Callum Anderson, a couple in their forties, have permanently relocated from Fife, Scotland, to Naxxar, Malta, in October 2026 to escape soaring energy costs and deteriorating mental health conditions. The move resulted in a monthly saving of £1,251 despite a significant increase in their monthly rent payments from £1,600 to £2,500.

Financial Benefits Drive Permanent Move to Malta

The primary catalyst for this international relocation was the unsustainable cost of maintaining their four-bedroom farmhouse in Fife, where monthly heating expenses reached £1,100 due to oil, electricity, and wood costs. By contrast, the Anderson family now pays a flat rate of £85 per month for electricity in their three-bedroom penthouse in Malta, effectively eliminating the heavy financial burden of energy consumption that had become unmanageable in Scotland.

Also read Katie Suarez, runner stabbed and killed in Brooklyn, saves 4 lives as organ donor

Although their rental income increased by £900 monthly, the drastic reduction in utility bills, fuel, and insurance costs allowed the couple to retain a net positive cash flow of £1,251 each month. Additional savings were achieved by avoiding council tax entirely in their new location, while vehicle insurance dropped from £650 per month in the UK to a significantly lower undisclosed amount, with daily fuel costs falling from £130 per week to just £33 every two weeks.

Health Concerns and Weather Factors Influence Decision

Laura Anderson's diagnosis of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) in November 2023 played a pivotal role in the decision to leave Scotland, as the severe condition caused intense emotional and physical symptoms including depression and fatigue. The lack of adequate support through the National Health Service forced the couple to fund private medical care, adding to their resentment toward their home country and contributing to a decline in their overall well-being during the prolonged rainy winter of 2025.

Advertisement

The couple cited the persistent gloom of the Scottish climate, describing a period where it rained for twenty-six days every single month, as detrimental to their mental health and social engagement. This environmental factor combined with the negative news cycle regarding tax hikes and economic struggles in Scotland created a stifling atmosphere that prompted them to seek a more positive and sunny lifestyle abroad.

New Life in Naxxar for Remote Workers and Students

Callum Anderson, a recruitment consultant who previously lived in Malta between 2010 and 2013 through a work relocation package, helped facilitate this permanent return to the island nation. The family, which includes their daughter Mia, aged seventeen, and their eldest daughter Lucy, aged twenty, secured digital nomad visas for £750 to legally reside in the European Union, allowing them to maintain their Scottish-based sauna business remotely.

While Lucy remains in the United Kingdom to attend university, Laura and Callum have established a stable routine in Malta, living in an area selected specifically for its accessibility to dog-friendly walks that support Laura's mental health regimen. The couple reports feeling liberated from the pressure to conform to local consumer expectations, enjoying a community culture that prioritizes outdoor living and relaxation over material accumulation.

Comparative Cost Breakdown Between Fife and Malta

A detailed financial comparison highlights the efficiency of their new lifestyle, with total monthly expenditures in Fife totaling £4,440, which now stands at £3,189 in Malta. This disparity is largely driven by the elimination of high heating costs, the reduction in broadband expenses from £180 to £25 per month, and the overall removal of council tax liabilities, making the higher rent a negligible factor in their long-term financial stability.