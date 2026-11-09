Scottish Badger Harriet May Face Euthanasia as Ecologist Graeme Wilson Suspended by Wildlife Council

Graeme Wilson has been suspended by the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council as the future of the rescued badger Harriet is disputed across Scotland.

The future of Harriet, a badger rescued by Scottish ecologist Graeme Wilson, is now at severe risk of euthanasia following a joint directive from three major wildlife organizations. The British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, Scottish Badgers, and the Badgers Trust have stated that the animal must either enter a specialized rehabilitation facility or face death because she cannot survive in the wild.

Mr Wilson, who runs GW Ecology from his home in Denholm, Roxburghshire, was suspended from the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council after the dispute gained media attention. His individual associate membership remains suspended while the charity reviews the situation, with no timeline set for a final decision on his professional status.

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NatureScot previously refused Mr Wilson's application for an educational license that would have allowed him to keep Harriet permanently. This refusal left the long-term care of the badger unresolved and triggered the current standoff between the ecologist and the established wildlife rescue community.

Harriet was found starving in a cow trough and nursed back to health by Mr Wilson. He argues that the animal was likely hand-reared before he found her and cannot be returned to the wild because she consistently returns when released. This behavior indicates she has become accustomed to human contact, making release impossible.

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The three charities issued a joint statement opposing the permanent captivity of badgers, citing serious concerns about professionalism and animal welfare. They emphasized that wildlife rehabilitation is not about hand-rearing animals and becoming attached to them, but rather about preparing them for independent life in their natural habitat.

In their statement, the organizations described Harriet's situation as a deeply sad outcome, noting that badgers have innate needs for social interaction, play, grooming, and raising young that human affection cannot replace. They argued that keeping a social, burrowing mammal in captivity fails to meet its complex welfare requirements.

While acknowledging that Mr Wilson had good intentions, the charities stated he should have sought help from licensed wildlife rescue centers instead of keeping the animal himself. They also criticized recent BBC coverage of the case, arguing it raised further concerns about the message sent to the public regarding wildlife care.

The charities listed euthanasia or placement in a zoo or sanctuary as the only remaining options for Harriet. However, they expressed doubt that any facility could realistically provide the necessary environment for a mammal most active at dawn and dusk, or replicate the social structure of a badger clan.

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Mr Wilson has stated that he wants the right decision made for Harriet. He maintains that if humane captivity is possible, that should be the path taken. If such care is deemed unfeasible, he accepts that euthanasia may be the only ethical route forward.

The competing positions of Mr Wilson, NatureScot, and the three charities mean the outcome for Harriet remains uncertain. The lack of a specific date for a final decision highlights the complexity of balancing animal welfare, legal licensing, and public interest in this high-profile case.