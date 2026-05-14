Scottish Couple Pivot Strategy to Save £650,000 Luxury Home From Demolition

Facing a demolition order from Midlothian Council, David and Dawn Allan are attempting to save their unauthorized mansion by converting it into two semi-detached properties.

In a dramatic turn of events within the residential outskirts of Gorebridge , Midlothian, a couple is fighting a desperate legal battle to save a luxury mansion from being reduced to rubble.

David and Dawn Allan, who have established themselves as successful entrepreneurs in the coach transportation industry, found their dream of owning a high-end villa turning into a regulatory nightmare. The couple invested heavily in the construction of a sprawling property valued at approximately £650,000, but the project was marred by a critical oversight regarding planning permissions.

After clearing an existing structure from the site in 2018, the Allans proceeded with the construction of the massive residence, believing that the issuance of a building warrant provided sufficient authorization to move forward. However, they soon discovered that a building warrant is not a substitute for formal planning permission, leading to a protracted and stressful dispute with local authorities.

The conflict reached a boiling point when the couple applied for retrospective planning permission, only to be met with a shocking refusal from the Midlothian Council. The primary point of contention centered on the architectural design of the property, specifically a hipped roof situated over the top of the integrated garages. Planning officials argued that this specific design feature was detrimental to the visual character and aesthetic harmony of the surrounding local area.

Despite the couple's pleas for additional time to rectify the architectural flaws and their insistence that they had acted in good faith, the council remained firm. This led to the issuance of a severe enforcement notice, which mandated that the Allans either make significant structural changes or completely demolish the luxury home by the summer of 2023.

Having missed several deadlines to overturn the decision, the couple found themselves in a precarious position where their massive financial investment was at risk of total loss. In a last-ditch effort to avoid the bulldozer, David and Dawn Allan have now submitted a strategic proposal to convert the single large mansion into two separate semi-detached homes.

The new plans suggest a complete reconfiguration of the internal layout, with each of the two proposed dwellings featuring four double bedrooms, an integrated garage, and spacious open-plan living areas designed to take advantage of expansive views of the countryside. A planning statement submitted on their behalf argues that this new approach is actually an improvement over the original single-dwelling design.

The statement suggests that two semi-detached properties are more consistent with the plot width and general density of neighboring homes, making the development more sympathetic to the existing neighborhood fabric than one oversized mansion on a generous site. The financial toll of this planning saga has already been immense.

The Allans previously revealed that they were facing potential bills exceeding £100,000 to implement the structural alterations demanded by the council, in addition to the £16,000 already spent on professional fees during their doomed development battle. The couple is now waiting with bated breath for Midlothian Council to review the conversion plans and issue a final decision.

Whether this pivot to a multi-unit residential layout will satisfy the planning officials or if the £650,000 structure will ultimately be demolished remains to be seen, highlighting the rigid and often unforgiving nature of UK planning laws





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Midlothian Council Planning Permission Gorebridge Property Development Home Conversion

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