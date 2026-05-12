Scottish Charmer: Harbour Island on the Market After Nine Years of Island Living

Harbour Island available for £1.25 million over nine years, esteemed couple Richard Stein and Sally Lovell have transformed a Scottish island, previously overgrown and outdated, into a serene sanctuary. Discover their journey of island life, wildlife encounters, and the challenges and rewards of living a life surrounded by nature.

Harbour Island, situated off the coast of Argyll in Scotland, is poised to captivate a new owner for its next chapter. Initially purchased for £650,000 by Richard Stein and Sally Lovell nine years ago, this picturesque 9.7-acre island is now on the market at an enticing £1.25 million.

The couple, who previously resided in Clerkenwell, central London, found a sense of tranquility and adventure in their island life, despite the occasional logistical challenges. Harbour Island is a mere 300 meters from the village of Crinan, ensuring that the couple never feel isolated.

However, essential errands like shopping or grabbing a drink require a short boat ride, a routine that has become an integral part of their daily lives. Richard, a retired 71-year-old solicitor, explains, 'It is not remote in any sense. There is the extra pleasure of a boat across which only takes three or four minutes.

It is the feeling of being somehow in the world with mains electricity, water, broadband, telly, yet where we live is so separate from all that. We have not got neighbours unless we go visit them, but they are there in four or five minutes.

' For Richard, Harbour Island was more than just a home; it was a project that filled the void left by his retirement. The island, once overgrown and its three-bedroom bungalow trapped in a 1950s time warp, underwent a remarkable transformation. The couple began renovations in April 2017, focusing on rewiring, plumbing, and installing central heating. In the autumn of 2018, they added a significant extension, and in 2022, Richard built an annex using local timber.

The result is a stunning property with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms. Speaking of the renovation journey, Richard reflects, 'Our family thought we were mad. It was a challenge and I needed that after stopping what was a demanding and rewarding job. It was pretty run down.

I think I was looking for a project to replace a full-time job. Looking around at what we have achieved here, it has felt like a really amazing way to spend our post-retirement phase.

' Living on Harbour Island comes with its unique quirks and joys. The land is teeming with wildlife, offering glimpses of birds and even a resident seal that lived nearby for a few weeks. While life on the island requires careful planning, as Richard never got any milky coffee before his retirement, he now makes sure to plan his trips in advance.

The closest supermarket is a mere 20-minute drive away, though there is a pit stop on the mainland if they forget their keys. Despite being a bit of a challenge for those who prefer modern amenities nearly, they have pipes and cables from the seabed that bring steadily electricity and water, but missing gas in comparison. They use wood from the island for their wood-burning stove—a sustainable and self-sufficient solution.

Richard describes the beauty of island life, stating, 'Living on the island has been amazing. The views are extraordinary. It is just the most incredible place to be. Being surrounded by the water makes you feel like you are immersed in nature.

Looking out you can see one or two signs of human habitation but the rest is completely wild. Still, after nine years, when I look out of the window in the morning, I can't really believe that I live here.

' Sally, who once worked in marketing, also embraces the island's magic on a daily basis. Her routine includes maintaining their lush gardens and a therapeutic walk around the island every day. She enthusiastically shares, 'We just fell in love with it. There is a magic in an island and you feel the magic when you step on the land.

It felt like I had stepped into a secret garden. It is unique to be able to walk on my own land and always have something to look at. It really does feel like paradise sometimes.

' Harbor Island is not just a property, but a testament to the especially fulfilling life that we can build with some hard work and love for nature





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