Party of Five star Scott Wolf honors his late father with heartfelt tribute, reflecting on legacy and family after their passing.

On Sunday, November 22, actor Scott Wolf released a deeply personal statement honoring his late father, accompanied by a curated series of photographs spanning his father's life. The tribute marks a somber moment for the family, as Wolf sought to articulate the profound void left by the death of the man he described as his hero and moral compass. This public reflection comes amidst a complex period of personal transition for the actor, who has recently navigated significant changes within his own household structure.

Core Details of the Tribute and Legacy

Wolf characterized his father as the most kind, honest, caring, and loving man he had ever known, emphasizing that the patriarch lived his life entirely for his family. The actor stated that his father did not merely adore his relatives but was fundamentally driven by a desire to support them, creating a legacy defined by kindness, hard work, fairness, service, compassion, and above all, love. Wolf recalled his father as brilliant and funny, noting that his warmth and authenticity improved the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. He described the deceased as the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend, a sentiment that underscores the central role his parent played in shaping Wolf's own character and values.

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Family Structure and Recent Personal Changes

The tribute is particularly poignant given the recent shifts in Wolf's domestic life, as he and his wife, Kelley Wolf, have finalized their separation after two decades together. The couple was married for 21 years and raised three children, Jackson, Miller, and Lucy, before officially filing for divorce in June 2025. In a statement issued at the time of the filing, Scott Wolf admitted that choosing to end the marriage was the most difficult decision of his life. The split follows a period of intense public scrutiny, including legal troubles involving a third party that strained the family dynamic, yet the core focus of this week's announcement remains on the enduring bond between father and son.

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Stakeholder Positions and Family Statements

Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf had previously presented a united front regarding their separation, explaining their decision to the public in September. They stated that since early spring, they had remained in the same home to focus on healing, rebuilding, and finding stability after what they termed an extraordinarily difficult season. The couple expressed deep gratitude for the years they spent together and the incredible children they share, asserting that they would move forward into their next chapter guided by love as coparents. They emphasized their shared commitment to securing the best and brightest future for their family, specifically noting their sons Jackson, 17, and Miller, 13, and daughter Lucy, 12, as the priority in their co-parenting arrangement.

Real-World Impact and Final Goodbyes

Scott Wolf's tribute concludes with intimate hopes for his father's afterlife, wishing him days filled with golf, seafood, card games, cashews, and hugs from those he has rejoined. The actor expressed a lifetime of admiration, stating he has lived his entire life trying to emulate his father's example, and signed off with the message, "I miss you dad. I love you so much." This personal farewell serves as the final public record of Wolf's relationship with his parent, bridging the gap between his professional life as a star of the beloved series "Party of Five" and his private role as a grieving son and devoted family man.