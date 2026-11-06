Scott Wiener outlines his priorities for when he heads to Washington D.C.

In a matter of days, San Francisco's newly-elected member of Congress, Scott Wiener, will be heading to Washington D.C. He said he's looking forward to getting to work on a number of fronts.

Congressman-elect Scott Wiener is preparing to head to Washington D.C. with top priorities that include ethics reform, artificial intelligence legislation, and restoring Affordable Care Act funding.

Wiener called for reclaiming congressional war powers to end U.S. military involvement in Iran and criticized the administration's immigration policies as inhumane and economically damaging. Wiener expressed support for a potential impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, but he emphasized that Democrats must remain focused on core voter concerns like housing, health care, and living costs. , will be heading to Washington D.C. He said he's looking forward to getting to work on a number of fronts.

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"We need to take strong anti-corruption measures right out of the gate," State Sen. Wiener said.

"The depth of corruption in this administration is off the charts, and we need to send a message to American people that government…that our executive branch and Congress…we are going to have the strongest ethics and anti-corruption standards. "State Sen. Wiener said another critical issue going forward will be working to draw down US forces in Iran.

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"Under the Republicans, Congress has given away so much of his power to the president, including around war powers. We need to take that back. We need to end this war. This war is illegal.

It’s been a complete disaster.

" State Sen. Wiener said Democrats will also have to take a hard look at the president's immigration enforcement policies, which he said are not only inhumane, but are stagnating the economy.

"Trump’s campaign against immigrant communities is causing horrors on so many levels, tearing families apart. It is just inhumane and horrific and has to stop. It also does great harm to our economy because it undermines our workforce.

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"State Sen. Wiener will be among a large incoming freshman class of new Democratic lawmakers and has confidence that democratic leadership will be able to balance pushing for new legislation to help the American people and push back on President Trump.

"Of course, if there is an impeachment vote on the president, I will vote for it. We also don't want to lose focus on what the voters have told us in very clear terms what they want. They want us to focus on people's cost of living, housing, healthcare, energy costs and so forth, and we don't want that to get overshadowed.

"State Sen. Wiener will be heading to Washington D.C. on Saturday. He said he's already talked with some of his fellow incoming freshmen lawmakers as well as leadership.