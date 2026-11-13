Scott Udell on Relationship Building, Family Dynamics

Scott Udell, vice president of London Jewelers, discusses what he learned from his family, what he has a knack for, and why the business works.

About 15 years ago, Scott Udell, vice president of London Jewelers, created the Two by London Bridal Salon specializing in engagement rings, wedding bands and bridal jewelry, in a spectrum of prices to suit a range of budgets.

The concept is oriented to helping younger, marriage-minded couples searching for engagement rings and wedding bands. To assist them, Two by London is staffed with GIA-certified diamond specialists and jewelry designers. Two by London has a freestanding shop at the Americana Manhasset luxury open-air center on Long Island, and four shops-in-shop inside the London Jewelers stores in East Hampton, Southampton, Short Hills and Glen Cove.

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“When a lot of my friends were getting engaged, they didn’t think they could shop at London Jewelers so we decided to create a more approachable environment, where we could educate and empower the younger consumer, give them an experience with customization and enable them to play a part in the design process,” said Udell, discussing the origins of Two by London. It’s considered at brand on its own.

Once a customer shops the concept, “You can build with them from there. ” He means it’s a pathway for consumers to become loyal shoppers at London Jewelers for occasions in the future. Purchasing an engagement ring or wedding ring evokes emotion and creates memories, and positions London Jewelers, as Udell suggested, “to eventually be part of their every milestone, whether it’s a wedding, a birthday, an anniversary or for just presents.

” The Two by London concept embodies the spirit of London Jewelers. The family-owned and operated luxury retailer is squarely centered around innovation, looking ahead to grow the business, and attracting and developing relationships with new customers and brands. There’s also a premium put on attracting each generation of the family into the enterprise.

“In the world we live in, typically succession and family businesses lose that dynamic,” observed Udell. “Sometimes after the second, most often after the third generation, it’s lost. We’re on the fourth generation and there’s the fifth generation. They’re young, but showing interest in the business.

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We hope we can continue the legacy. ” He’s the father of a girl and a boy, and is the son of Mark and Candy Udell, the third generation of the family to run the business. His sister Randi and their cousin Zach are each vice presidents. Randi has three children.

Scott Udell is involved in the buying and development of the diamond program for London Jewelers and brings an expertise in watches. As a gemologist, he oversees all aspects of the business, and has a strong understanding of both the “Colored gemstones are back, particularly if you look at what’s being shown in some of the trade shows,” he said.

“Watches are just on fire. It’s all the big brands — Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier, Tudor, Grand Seiko, and then you have all these smaller micro brands, like H. Mozer. For the collector who already has a lot of what you see in the market, these independent watch brands are starting to make a splash. ” London Jewelers has 18 stores, all company-owned.

The list includes five London Jewelers stores selling multiple luxury brands, in Glen Cove, East Hampton, Southampton and at the Americana Manhasset, which are all on Long Island. The fifth London Jewelers is in the Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey. Also housed in the Americana, the London Jewelers Watch Salon, the Two by London Bridal Salon and stores for Cartier, Rolex, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman, Vacheron Constantin, Patek Philippe and Panerai.

In addition, London Jewelers operates Rolex stores in East Hampton and Short Hills, and Patek Philippe in Short Hills. It might not be very long before a 19th store opens.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting opportunities,” Udell said, when asked about the possibility. The South or deeper into the tri-state area would be considered, he said, though the West Coast is not part of the current thinking. With London Jewelers having turned 100 years old this year, it’s time for the Udell family to reflect on the company’s storied history, and its future.

“This a huge milestone, but I think it’s more appropriate to celebrate four generations,” Udell said. “My great-grandfather I’m sure had no idea the business would turn into what it is today. He was a guy who just serviced clocks, and decided to open a storefront in a little town on the North Shore of Long Island, called Glen Cove. We still have the original shop there today,” on School Street, though years ago it relocated across the street.

“It’s just in our blood,” Udell said of London Jewelers and retailing. “I was big into sports. I was a lacrosse player at Syracuse University. I played football in high school.

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Whether it was after school or after my sports, I would be at the shop. We had dinner many times with my parents and grandparents in the basement of the original store. And when you spend that much time in a family that has retail in its blood, it’s like the world you know and that you grow comfortable in.

“Did I always know I would do this? I had an assumption and I had a knack for it, whether it was talking to people and seeing how I could assist them, or learning everything at a young age from my father who was a legend, and my grandfather, who was very skilled with his hands. I just soaked it all in. I’ve also developed a niche with athletes and celebrities so I work personally with a lot of clients.

” Dealing with the family, literally round the clock, seven days a week, can be challenging, but as he sees it, there’s a pretty good division of responsibilities.

“We all fell into our own specialties. Somehow that happened naturally. We have our own areas of focus. At times, that overlaps.

It’s not always easy. But we can all lean on each other and trust each other to treat it likes it’s their own. ” It’s that hands-on, family approach that makes London Jewelers special, he said.

“Any client really has access to us. We get to know people. Nowadays, there’s not too much of that inter-personal connection where people get to know you deeper. We are fully part of the community.

” There’s also a certain “strength” in having a big family, Udell said, noting that there are five family members in the business including his sister, cousin and his parents, Candy and Mark.

“You make sure you cover all angles and aspects. We try to be present everywhere, and have a pulse of what’s going on in each of our stores. Our sales associates work closely with our family and understand our culture, the expectations we have of helping a customer and growing that relationship with the customer. ” The secret of longevity in business, at least for London Jewelers, is “working effectively with the family,” he said.

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