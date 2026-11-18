Scott Speedman is joining the Paramount+ drama Landman for its third season. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris as filming continues in Texas.

Scott Speedman has officially joined the cast of Landman for its highly anticipated third season. The popular television actor is signed on as a recurring character in the hit drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Paramount+ confirmed the casting news, marking a significant expansion of the show's ensemble for the upcoming installment.

Scott Speedman Casting Details

Speedman brings extensive experience to the role, having previously starred in notable series such as R.J. Decker, Grey's Anatomy, and Running Point. His addition to the Landman family signals a growing interest from established television talent in the project. Although Deadline reported the news, specific details regarding his character's name or plot function remain undisclosed at this time.

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Production Update for Landman

Paramount+ verified that active production on Landman season 3 was underway as of October 1, 2026. The streaming service has not yet announced a specific premiere date for the new season. Filming continues in Texas, the central setting where the series explores the complexities of the local oil industry.

Billy Bob Thornton and Core Cast

Billy Bob Thornton is set to reprise his role as Tommy Norris, the oil industry executive who drives much of the narrative tension. The main cast also features Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Andy Garcia as Gallino, and Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris. Other key recurring roles include Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, and Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris.

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Supporting Cast Members

The ensemble list expands further with Paulina Chávez playing Ariana Medina and Kayla Wallace in the role of Rebecca Falcone. Mark Collie appears as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, while James Jordan portrays Dale Bradley. This large group of actors contributes to the drama's focus on both personal and professional relationships within the energy sector.

Series Themes and Development

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace developed the series to examine the challenges of sustaining energy businesses in Texas. The plot intricately weaves together the struggles of the industry with the lives of the people working within it. As production moves forward, viewers can expect deeper insights into these conflicting forces in the next season.