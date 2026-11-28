Scott Snyder finds Marvels promotional strategy for Avengers Doomsday lacking nostalgia appeal but notes the latest trailer hints at future narrative depth involving Steve Rogers lineage.

Scott Snyder, the acclaimed writer behind DC Comics' Absolute Universe, has publicly criticized the marketing campaign for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers Doomsday. The comic book veteran argues that the studio's reliance on nostalgia surrounding Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom fails to resonate with modern audiences or reflect innovative storytelling. Snyder highlighted that while the final trailer generated some excitement, the overall promotional approach remains backward-looking and insufficiently engaging for new generations of fans.

Snyder Highlights Flaws In Nostalgia Marketing

Scott Snyder explained that previous marketing materials for Avengers Doomsday focused heavily on the shock value of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character Tony Stark died in 2019. Snyder described this strategy as backward thinking, suggesting it relies too much on past glory rather than forward momentum. He noted that his own children, who are familiar with the characters, are less enthusiastic about the upcoming release compared to previous Avengers films. Their perspective indicates that the core story arc is complete, and they view the new installment as an optional viewing rather than a must-see event.

Also read Avengers: Doomsday Rumors Point to Steve Rogers Return and Doom Alliance

The writer emphasized that big cinematic events must create something significant on the other side of the narrative to maintain relevance. He believes that while the excitement of the event itself is important, the long-term impact and statement about the franchise identity are equally crucial. Snyder observed that the previous marketing efforts did not effectively communicate this deeper purpose to the audience. He suggested that merely bringing back beloved characters without a compelling new direction is not enough to sustain interest in a saturated market.

New Trailer Reveals Potential Story Connections

Despite his criticisms of the overall campaign, Scott Snyder admitted that the latest Avengers Doomsday trailer was the first to generate genuine excitement for him. The trailer featured glimpses of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's son, a detail that Snyder finds intriguing for its potential narrative ramifications. He noted that this element could provide a fresh angle on how the events of the previous film affect the current timeline. This connection to Steve Rogers' decision to live in an alternate timeline with Peggy Carter adds a layer of complexity to the multiverse saga that Snyder finds compelling.

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Snyder pointed out that the trailer hinted at how the presence of Steve and Peggy's son might impact the rise of Doctor Doom. This subtle link suggests that the actions of past heroes have unintended consequences in the present timeline. He stated that this narrative thread allows him to see potential for new material and fresh story directions. The implication is that the film will explore the ripple effects of previous decisions on the current generation of heroes.

Concerns About Character Rerolls And Future Saga

Scott Snyder still harbors concerns regarding the execution of character transitions within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He questioned how the studio plans to reboot Captain America and handle the associated legacy characters in Avengers Doomsday. Snyder expressed uncertainty about whether this approach is the right move for the franchise's future. He noted that there is a general resistance among audiences to such backward-looking corporate elements, which can feel stale compared to fresh creative directions.

However, Snyder remains interested in the thematic conflict between old and new presented in the film. He acknowledged that while the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not executing this theme with the same drastic scope as the Absolute Universe, the concept is still worth exploring. He concluded that he has faith in the final product, stating that he finally saw the potential for the film to go where he hopes it will. This optimism is tempered by the knowledge that the full narrative will not be resolved until Avengers Secret Wars.

Avengers Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with a runtime of 165 minutes. It serves as a pivotal chapter in the Multiverse Saga, following the collapse of multiple universes. The Avengers, New Avengers, and Wakandans from Earth-616 will team up with the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the X-Men from Earth-10005 to combat the threat posed by Doctor Doom. The film is rated PG-13 and is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz. Its sequel, Avengers Secret Wars, will follow the conclusion of this storyline.