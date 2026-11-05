Scott Simmonds Jailed for Three Years for Drunk Driving Attack on Daughter's Boyfriend

Scott Simmonds receives a prison sentence for dangerous driving after ramming Joe Neal at Tonbridge pub, unaware the victim was his estranged daughter's partner.

Scott Simmonds, a 49-year-old father from St Leonards-on-Sea, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for a reckless and violent drunk driving incident that occurred outside the Station House pub in Tonbridge.

The court heard that Simmonds deliberately drove his vehicle onto the pavement to strike Joe Neal, an act motivated by rage over a physical altercation on the dancefloor earlier that evening.

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Prosecutors at Maidstone Crown Court revealed that Simmonds was completely unaware that his intended victim, Mr. Neal, was the boyfriend of his estranged daughter, Megan Lock-West, a fact unknown to him for 17 years.

Megan Lock-West was walking just behind Mr. Neal at the time of the attack and was also struck by the vehicle as her father reversed and drove into the pair.

The incident took place on April 23, 2022, after Simmonds was ejected from the Station House pub for throwing a pint glass in anger following a dispute on the dancefloor.

After being thrown out by door staff, Simmonds drove his car away but soon returned to the area, where he mounted the kerb and ploughed into Mr. Neal, causing the victim to fall onto the bonnet of the car.

Judge Oliver Saxby KC rejected arguments for a non-custodial sentence, stating that the car was used as a highly dangerous weapon and that the severity of the offense warranted immediate imprisonment.

Simmonds admitted to dangerous driving and drink-driving but denied intending to cause serious harm, claiming he only sought to frighten Mr. Neal in revenge for being bumped on the dancefloor.

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Police stopped Simmonds approximately 90 minutes later, recording an alcohol level of 80 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than double the legal limit of 35.

During his interrogation, Simmonds confessed to the attack, describing it as not his brightest move while expressing regret for his uncontrolled rage and the chaos it caused.

Defense lawyer Kiera Vinall highlighted that Simmonds felt considerable shame and had undertaken voluntary work with intervention services to address his alcohol issues prior to sentencing.

She argued for a community-based punishment, citing three recent family bereavements and Simmonds' determination to tackle his drinking problem as factors for mitigation.

However, Judge Saxby ruled that a prison term was unavoidable, noting that Simmonds could have faced a murder charge had Mr. Neal suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

The judge emphasized that the braking seen on CCTV was an attempt to avoid hitting the building, not the pedestrian, and described the incident as an ugly piece of offending.

Simmonds was also handed a driving ban for four years and eight months and ordered to pass an extended driving test before he can regain his licence.

This sentence marks a significant legal consequence for the incident, which served as a stark reminder of the lethal potential of impaired driving and road rage.

The case has drawn attention to the complex dynamics of family estrangement and the volatile nature of alcohol-fueled anger in public spaces.

Megan Lock-West, who had not seen her father since she was five years old, was deeply affected by the violence, though she suffered no significant physical injury from the crash.

The court process highlighted the delays in criminal proceedings, which the judge noted were used to Simmonds' benefit regarding his late guilty plea.

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Despite recognizing Simmonds' remorse and steps toward rehabilitation, the judge concluded that the punishment must reflect the potential for extreme harm in his actions.

Simmonds' confession to police included admissions that he got the hump and intended to run Mr. Neal over, actions he later regretted deeply.

The prosecution detailed how Simmonds reversed his car to strike Mr. Neal, causing him to jump up and backwards before landing back on the ground.

Ms. Lock-West was struck to the leg as a result of being hit by Mr. Neal when he was knocked backward during the attack.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of combining alcohol consumption with aggressive behavior in social settings.

Judge Saxby noted that while Simmonds had taken steps to address his emotional issues, the offense itself was too serious to be marked by anything other than custody.

The ruling underscores the judicial stance on using vehicles as weapons, regardless of the perpetrator's intent to merely frighten rather than injure.

Simmonds' case has now concluded with a definitive prison sentence, reflecting the gravity of endangering public safety in such a reckless manner.

The legal outcome provides a closure to the victims, who have since moved on from the trauma of the night at the Station House pub.

This sentencing reinforces the strict measures courts take against drink-driving offenses that result in physical harm to pedestrians.

The case will likely serve as a deterrent to others considering similar acts of violence while under the influence of alcohol.

Scott Simmonds is now set to serve his time, with the long-term impact of his actions affecting his family and his own future freedom.