Scott Sanders Claims Long Beach Police Informant Scandal Implicates LA Cases

Attorney Scott Sanders argues Long Beach Police Department failures in overseeing jailhouse informants reveal systemic issues that may compromise hundreds of criminal cases across Los Angeles County.

Attorney Scott Sanders has filed new court documents alleging that an internal investigation by the Long Beach Police Department reveals deep flaws in the oversight of paid civilian jailhouse informants throughout Los Angeles County. Sanders, the legal professional who previously exposed a major scandal involving informants in Orange County, contends that these deficiencies are severe enough to potentially invalidate hundreds of criminal prosecutions in the region.

Investigation Reveals Severe Oversight Failures

The core of Sanders' argument rests on a 2016 internal affairs inquiry which uncovered egregious misconduct by veteran homicide detective Hugo Cortes. Investigators found that Cortes permitted a civilian jailhouse informant to remove his mandatory GPS tracking ankle monitor during the Christmas holiday in 2015. This action directly violated a specific court order and occurred without proper authorization or documentation.

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Cortes subsequently lied to authorities about the removal of the monitoring device. The internal investigation substantiated multiple counts of misconduct against the detective, including one violation of the state penal code for disobeying a court order. Although Cortes retired before formal discipline was finalized, the department deemed his conduct so egregious that it recommended his termination.

Sanders highlights that both Cortes and the informant informed investigators that there were no established guidelines for the oversight and supervision of civilian jailhouse informants at the time. This admission supports the attorney's claim that the Long Beach Police Department operated without standardized operational protocols, leading to inadequate coordination and recordkeeping among participating law enforcement agencies.

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Allegations of Limited and Downplayed Inquiry

Sanders argues that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and the Long Beach Police Department intentionally limited their investigation to the narrow misconduct of a single officer and informant. He asserts that these agencies downplayed the findings to avoid compromising ongoing prosecutions rather than conducting a thorough inquiry into the broader scope of the problem.

The attorney contends that the investigation exposed shocking deficiencies with the oversight of paid civilian jailhouse informants operating throughout Los Angeles County. These deficiencies include insufficient supervision of informants and a complete lack of standardized operational guidelines. Sanders believes this selective approach casts doubt on the integrity of the entire informant system.

In a similar case involving defendant Lonnie Jacobs, Sanders argues that the internal investigation further demonstrates that the Long Beach Police Department cannot be trusted to turn over damaging information about its officers. He suggests that this lack of transparency violates the constitutional rights of defendants to a fair trial, as established by the 1963 Supreme Court case.

Prior Scandal Sets Precedent for Current Claims

Sanders' current arguments are heavily influenced by his previous work uncovering the Orange County jailhouse informant scandal. His revelations in that case eventually led to a United States Department of Justice investigation. The scandal in Orange County resulted in more than 60 criminal cases being compromised due to unreliable informant evidence.

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The Orange County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Department were accused of violating the Fourteenth Amendment by not disclosing information that could have benefited criminal defendants. Sanders uses this precedent to argue that similar constitutional violations may be occurring in Los Angeles County due to systemic failures in informant oversight.

It remains unclear how many criminal cases in Los Angeles County could be affected by these alleged deficiencies. Unlike in Orange County, where the scope of compromise was identified, the full extent of potential invalid convictions in Los Angeles has not yet been determined. Sanders is urging courts to reconsider the reliability of evidence obtained through these informants.

Debate Over Informant Practices and Constitutional Rights

The use of civilian jailhouse informants is a contentious practice that critics argue can be coercive. Judges and defense attorneys have frequently cited the use of threats and other tactics to solicit inaccurate information from incarcerated suspects. Furthermore, the practice is criticized for disproportionately targeting Black and Latino defendants.

Undercover law enforcement officers are not required to give Miranda warnings to incarcerated suspects before questioning them in a jail cell. However, the California Fourth District Court of Appeal recently overturned a conviction after finding that an informant violated a defendant's rights by staging a surreptitious and coercive interrogation after the suspect had asked for an attorney.

Sanders asserts that the Long Beach Police Department's failure to follow proper procedures raises serious questions about the admissibility of evidence in current cases. He argues that the absence of standardized guidelines and adequate supervision renders the entire system unreliable. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment before publication regarding these allegations.