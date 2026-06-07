Scott Pelley Wants Bari Weiss Removed and ‘Sanity’ Restored at 60 Minutes

The former correspondent accuses Weiss of trying to inject bias into his ‘60 Minutes’ report on the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

correspondents is that the Bari Weiss-led regime at CBS News has tried to inject political bias into their coverage. Cecilia Vega, who was fired on May 28, along with Sharyn Alfonsi and the show’s senior leadership team, in a purge known as “Black Thursday,”in a farewell note that “my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories.

” Alfonsi, whoshe was being penalized “for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting,” and that that management “is abandoning” the show’s commitment to “fearless independent journalism. ”on the way out that management had instructed him “to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story,” including “assertions that are unverified. ” In hison the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, where federal officers shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Pelley said he believed his team had “done a really good job” in producing a balanced account, which included images of protesters acting aggressively and confrontationally. But just hours before the broadcast, he recalled, Weiss sent “an email to my boss, Tanya Simon. Two of the things in the email include, can we make the protesters look more violent? Now, I’m paraphrasing.

I don’t have the quote, but that’s what was communicated to me. And the other thing, Renee Good’s car. You need to describe her as drivingo,” said Pelley, noting that “you clearly see Ms. Good’s wheels turned completely as far as they will go, away from the officer” before “he shoots her in the head.

” Pelley said he and his video editor repeatedly went over the footage, “and realized that the event was not as the president said and not the way Bari Weiss remembered it. ” To Pelley, it appeared that “there was a thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events. ” Pelley said he didn’t hear from Weiss after the report aired and that perhaps she “didn’t see the broadcast and didn’t realize that those changes hadn’t been made.

” A CBS News spokesperson did not immediately respond to: “In an email, Bari made four points in the course of editorial back-and-forth. They had no political motivation and were proposed solely to make the piece as strong, fair, and accurate as possible. As is frequently the case in any newsroom that operates with collaboration, not everything she raised made it into the final piece.

”as a family and recalling his experiences reporting alongside colleagues in war zones — and how the show is now being “murdered. ” He described Weiss as demonstrating “incompetence” on the job, and pointed to her lack of experience in television news. Also, in Pelley’s view, newly installed executive producerappeared “callous” and “tone deaf” during his first meeting with staff, where Pelley peppered the new boss with questions. On Friday, Bilton, who primarily worked as a technology reporter and documentarian before succeeding Simon,veterans, like Steve Kroft, see the venerable program, which continues to be the top-rated newsmagazine in America, as now radically changed by Weiss’s recent moves.

“I think basically, and questioned what the program will look like when it returns this fall. “It seems almost impossible for me to imagine what kind of a show they can put on in September, starting from the position that they’re in, having already discarded some of the most capable people at the show. ” When asked if Weiss should be removed, Pelley responded, “Oh, gosh, yes.

” Pelley said that “television is not her thing” and she “brings an ideology into CBS News where that is just anathema, and so it’s a terrible fit. ” He expressed hope that CBS-parent Paramount will intervene because “we need adult supervision and at the moment we don’t have it. ”60 Minutes before, or at CBS News before,” he said.

“So that is my hope: a return to sanity. We can save this. It’s possible to land this plane. But right now, CBS News is on fire.

”Rather than sticking to the GOP midterms script, the president keeps causing problems and forcing his congressional allies to fix them. Giving voters tons of options and preventing actual fraud means slow counts and shifting results. But it feeds non-sensical MAGA conspiracy theories. The Maine Senate candidate is denying allegations of abusive behavior, an accuser says the story is worse than reported, and Democrats seem caught.

Polls show the president’s credibility on inflation and living costs is very low and even worse among the swing voters that helped him win in 2024. The president keeps being accused of sleeping during meetings, though he says he’s just “listening intensely. ” There’s a simple way to avoid this. Thousands of Albanians have taken to the streets in protest as construction begins on Ivanka and Jared’s Mediterranean luxury resort.

New York wants nonprofits to play a bigger role in distressed housing but has let scammers run rampant in the past. An internal memo from the center’s counsel gave staff a June 12 deadline to remove the president’s name from the building’s signage. The new presidential center in Chicago has an ambitious community agenda, a generous spirit — and a dismayingly cold granite core.

The president is publicly doubting its demise, GOP lawmakers haven’t acted, and the DoJ is reportedly coming up with a plan B.The president is expected to be there when the Knicks host an NBA Finals game for the first time since 1999. The sticker price for a year at NYU, Duke, USC, and others is creeping into six figures.

Many families are starting to balk.to this year’s election, the conservative majority showed it can’t wait to wreck voting rights as we have known them. On Capitol Hill, the secretary was asked about his past dustup with Pulte, whose new job as Trump’s DNI is already in jeopardy. New York





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