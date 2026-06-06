Scott Pelley Thanks Fans for Support After ’60 Minutes’ Firing: ‘You Are the Wind in My Sails’

Scott Pelley thanked his fans on Instagram for their support after he was fired from '60 Minutes.'

John C. Reilly Tried to Convince Leonardo DiCaprio to Pass on ‘Titanic’: ‘No One’s Going to Give a S— About Who’s on the Boat’ Box Office: ‘Scary Movie’ Starts Strong With $24.7 Million on Friday; ‘Masters of the Universe’ Takes Second With $11.7 Million, who took to Instagram on Saturday to thank his fans for their support after the program’s new executive producer, “To all of you who have been so kind, you are the wind in my sails.

So deeply grateful,” Pelley wrote, along with a photo of him looking elated at the helm of his sailboat.

'Dutton Ranch' Episode 4: Rip Shoots Dozens of Cows, Beth Catches Carter Hooking Up With Beulah's Granddaughter and We Meet Creepy Dwightat Bilton during a staff meeting on May 25. He reportedly told the former NYT technology columnist that he had “slender qualifications” to steer the ship at “60 Minutes. ” Bilton was inserted into leadership by CBS News editor-in-chiefrevealing that Pelley and CBS leadership failed to find common ground, and that Pelley was fired from “60 Minutes.

” “Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” Bilton wrote.

“And I have heard you. I therefore write on behalf of CBS News to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated effective immediately. ”with his own letter: “For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified.

To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them. Recently, politicians have been invited to choose correspondents for interviews on the broadcast. Giving politicians control over 60 Minutes interviews is not how this is done. ”from Weiss, who fired longtime executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi.

“60 Minutes” has been under intense scrutiny since Paramount-Skydance CEO David Ellison named Weiss as top brass at CBS News. Some haveHow ‘Epic Ride: The Story of Universal’s Theme Parks’ Docuseries Captures the Race to Meet Opening Day DeadlineComcast Generates an Extra $2.2 Billion From Olympics, Super Bowl, but Sees Q1 Profit Slip Comcast Adds Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max to Xfinity StreamSaver Bundles, Offering Discounts of Up to 45% Inside NBCUniversal’s Upfront: Vin Diesel Surprise, Tina Fey Sets Up NBC’s 100th Birthday Bash and More at ‘Most Glamorous Midmorning of the Year’





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

60 Minutes EP Goes on Post-Scott Pelley Firing PR Damage ControlIn an attempt to reassure the staff, CBS's 60 Minutes EP Nick Bilton sent a new memo that pushed back on some of Scott Pelley's accusations.

Read more »

Scott Pelley Speaks out After His Termination From ’60 Minutes’Scott Pelley is accusing CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of not telling the truth about his termination from “60 Minutes,” disputing her claim that leadership attempted to find “a way back” with him. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.

Read more »

Longtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley lived many workers' fantasy: Telling your boss offScott Pelley may have lost his job after publicly blasting CBS management.

Read more »

Scott Pelley Thanks Fans After 60 Minutes Firing As Possible Legal Fight LoomDays after being pink slipped from CBS News, Scott Pelley got almost poetic in a thank you missive to supporters

Read more »