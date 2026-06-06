Scott Pelley Shows Appreciation for Supporters Following ’60 Minutes’ Firing: “Deeply Grateful”

Pelley was fired on Tuesday after an intense meeting with the newsmagazine's new executive producer, Nick Bilton, on Monday.

“To all of you who have been so kind, you are the wind in my sails,” the former correspondent wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a photo of himself behind the wheel of a sailboat.

“So deeply grateful. ”"We Don't Want to See '60 Minutes' Die": Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim Will Stay at CBS Newsmagazine Amid Turmoilwhere he accused Weiss of “incompetence and unprofessionalism,” and claimed that CBS News management “instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. ” has been the number-one program in America for decades because our beloved audience finds integrity, quality, and humanity in our stories,” Pelley wrote.

“Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration. ”producers and correspondents led many to question if Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim, the three remaining correspondents at the show, would also step away.

“We feared that our returning might be construed as an endorsement of the existing power structure. That is simply, categorically not the case,” they wrote in a memo to staff.

“Here’s why we’re are staying: We don’t want to see “Unlike Anything That’s Ever Been Done on Television Before”: ‘House of the Dragon’ Battle Secrets Revealed at SXSW LondonThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

60 Minutes EP Goes on Post-Scott Pelley Firing PR Damage ControlIn an attempt to reassure the staff, CBS's 60 Minutes EP Nick Bilton sent a new memo that pushed back on some of Scott Pelley's accusations.

Read more »

Scott Pelley got himself fired to set up his next career movePelley spent his career scoring cheap lefty points; he had no interest in changing his ways.

Read more »

Bill Maher dismisses tumult at CBS, rejects idea that Scott Pelley was 'a national treasure’Bill Maher pushes back on Sen. Chris Murphy's claims that Trump and his allies are reshaping CBS and '60 Minutes' to favor the administration.

Read more »

Scott Pelley Thanks Fans After 60 Minutes Firing As Possible Legal Fight LoomDays after being pink slipped from CBS News, Scott Pelley got almost poetic in a thank you missive to supporters

Read more »