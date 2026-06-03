Scott Pelley Fired from CBS After Contentious Staff Meeting

Veteran journalist Scott Pelley was abruptly terminated frOm CBS Reports after a heated staff meeting where he clashed with new executive producer Nick Bilton and accused CBS Reports President Susan Zirinsky of harming the show. The firing comes amidst significant changes at CBS News,sparking concerns about the program's direction and editorial independence.

After 16 years at CBS, veteran journalist Scott Pelley was abruptly fired on Tuesday following a heated staff meeting the previous day. Pelley,who had been the face of the networks flagship reports program since 2004, clashed with newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton , questioning his qualifications and accusing CBS News President Susan Zirinsky of 'murdering' the show. the meeting,which was Bilton's first with the staff, turned contentious as Pelley interrupted and criticized the new leader.

Reports vary on whether Zirinsky attended the meeting, with some outlets stating she was advised not to. Pelley too reportedly questioned Zirinsky's resume and qualifications for the job. Bilton sent Pelley a termination notice later that day,citing the confrontation as the cause. In the letter,Bilton, who had previously invited Pelley to dinner, expressed that Pelley's 'antipathy to the future of the show' was evident.

The firing comes amidst significant changes at CBS News, with Zirinsky and CBS News President Tom Cibrowski aiming to reshape the reports division and expand its reach. Four days prior to the contentious meeting, they sent a meMo to staff outlining their vision for a show that 'thrives in the 21st century,' requiring a 'new approach.

' The restructuring has seen the departure of several key figures, including former executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecillia Vega. The changes have also sparked concerns from network veterans about the program's direction and editorial independence





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