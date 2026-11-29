Property expert Scott O'Neill warns that new negative gearing rules will force investors to flee residential assets for commercial yields, triggering a market shake-out in 2027.

Property investor Scott O'Neill asserts that the negative gearing changes introduced in Australia's May budget have fundamentally dismantled the traditional residential investment playbook. O'Neill, the founder of Rethink Group, predicts a significant capital shift toward commercial assets by 2027, driven by the urgent need for reliable cash flow over speculative capital growth.

The Broken Residential Investment Model

The historical strategy for Australian home investors was straightforward: purchase a house, accept that rental income rarely covers mortgage costs, and utilize negative gearing to reduce personal tax bills. Investors relied on the expectation that long-term capital growth would eventually outpace annual losses and provide the primary return on investment.

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O'Neill argues that this model is now broken for new market entrants because policy interventions have added an uncontrollable variable to the equation. Political risk now sits alongside interest rates, vacancy rates, and maintenance costs, making future returns difficult to model with any degree of confidence.

While capital growth remains relevant for long-term holdings, O'Neill contends it has become less reliable as a standalone strategy. The removal or weakening of tax offsets for new investors forces a reassessment of the core economic assumptions that have supported residential property wealth accumulation for decades.

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Flight to Yield and Commercial Demand Surge

O'Neill forecasts that 2027 will mark the beginning of a flight to yield, where cash flow becomes the central pillar of investment strategy rather than a secondary consideration. He cites stark numerical differences between asset classes to support this transition from growth-focused to income-focused investing.

According to O'Neill's data, a typical residential house generates approximately three percent in rental income before costs. In contrast, a quality commercial property can deliver six to seven percent net yield, with tenants typically responsible for covering most outgoings such as maintenance and rates.

Interest in commercial real estate is already surging, with O'Neill reporting that Rethink Investing is seeing more first-time commercial investors than at any point in its twelve years of operation. This rising demand is meeting limited supply, particularly for quality commercial stock priced under ten million Australian dollars.

Buyer's Agent Shake-Out and Market Consolidation

O'Neill predicts a significant shake-out among buyer's agents as residential specialists attempt to pivot into the commercial sector without adequate experience. He emphasizes that commercial property is a fundamentally different asset class, characterized by distinct lease structures, tenant profiles, and valuation methods.

Rethink Investing claims to hold a sixty-one percent share of the Australian buyer's agency market for commercial properties under ten million dollars. In New Zealand, the firm reports holding one hundred percent of the equivalent market segment, highlighting the specialized nature of commercial transactions compared to residential deals.

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The practical implication for investors is that selecting a buyer's agent with a verifiable commercial track record has become critical. O'Neill advises investors to rigorously vet agents by asking for specific deal counts and documented client results to ensure they are not relying on generalists.

Real-World Impact on Asset Valuations

The supply constraint for quality commercial assets under ten million dollars supports valuations for existing owners but also means new entrants may pay higher prices. This compression of returns is a risk if the trend of capital rotation continues without a corresponding increase in new construction or development.

O'Neill identifies specific sectors within commercial real estate that he believes will outperform, including small warehouses, industrial units, retail centers, medical centers, and childcare facilities. He expects solar installations on commercial buildings to become a yield-driven decision rather than an environmental choice as investors maximize income.

While O'Neill does not declare all residential property bearish, he highlights potential pain in specific price points in Sydney and Melbourne. The advice to investors still clinging to the old playbook is to run the numbers honestly and build strategies around immediate income generation in an increasingly volatile policy landscape.