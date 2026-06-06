Scott Mills Sacking Backlash: BBC Stars Rally in Support as DJ Fights Unfair Dismissal

A photo posted by Scott Mills' husband Sam Vaughan sparked a wave of public support from top BBC Radio presenters, creating a major headache for the corporation and highlighting discontent over the DJ's sacking over historic allegations.

In an era where a single photograph can speak volumes, an image of former Radio 2 breakfast host Scott Mills walking hand in hand with his husband Sam Vaughan on their wedding day has ignited a firestorm within the BBC.

The black and white shot, taken in June 2024 during a star-studded ceremony in Barcelona, captures the couple amidst a flurry of rose petals moments after exchanging vows. Posted by Sam to mark their second anniversary, the caption simply read '2 years' alongside a heart emoji. But the significance of this post extends far beyond a personal milestone.

It marks the couple's first public appearance since Mills was sensationally sacked by the BBC in March, after bosses discovered that historic sexual abuse allegations against him involved a teenager. The fallout has been explosive, and the show of solidarity from some of the biggest names in BBC radio has left executives scrambling. The comments section under Sam's post reads like a who's who of BBC Radio 2.

Zoe Ball, who preceded Mills in the breakfast slot, wrote 'love you' followed by four red-heart emojis. Rylan Clark placed eight hearts, while Jeremy Vine, host of the midday show, said 'Sending love to you both.

' Sara Cox, who is set to replace Mills on the breakfast show, also posted four red-heart emojis. Other notable figures including Rob Rinder, influencer Kate Lawler, actress Natalie Cassidy, Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, her DJ husband Calvin Harris, and even legendary Radio 2 DJ 'Whispering' Bob Harris left warm messages. This public display of support is unprecedented, and insiders describe it as a mutiny.

A Radio 2 source stated, 'He has so many friends in front of the microphone and behind it at the BBC and they are not frightened to support him whatsoever.

' The corporation is left with a massive headache, as the support for Mills contradicts their decision to terminate his employment. The situation has escalated further as Mills has decided to take legal action against his employer of 28 years, insisting he was unfairly dismissed. The BBC fired him after discovering that he had been questioned in 2018 over alleged events that took place a decade earlier with an individual then aged under 16.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case in 2019 due to lack of evidence. Mills' legal team at Level Law has been corresponding with the BBC for weeks, and sources suggest the battle might be going his way. Friends of Mills describe him as desperate to have his say, but lawyers have advised him to wait until the legal action concludes.

The growing support from colleagues is causing great discomfort among Radio 2 executives, many of whom now privately believe the swift sacking was a mistake. One insider commented, 'It's total humiliation for management. All his supporters have given the strongest indicator yet that the BBC made the wrong judgment call, and they may rue the day they did.

' The sentiment within the BBC is that you cannot find anyone who agrees with the sacking. As the legal battle unfolds, the loyalty of Mills' peers stands in stark contrast to the corporation's actions, raising questions about due process and the handling of historic allegations. The DJ also lost his role hosting the Eurovision semi-finals, adding to the sense of career disruption.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the lack of evidence and the dropped charges continue to fuel support for Mills, making the BBC's position increasingly untenable. The hashtag #JusticeForScott has trended on social media, and fans have launched petitions calling for his reinstatement. The corporation now faces a PR crisis, with internal divisions becoming public and the prospect of a costly legal settlement looming.

As the anniversary post demonstrates, the bonds of friendship within the BBC are proving stronger than corporate loyalty, and the consequences of this affair are far from over





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