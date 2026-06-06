Scott McTominay's Italian Dream: From Manchester United Castoff to Napoli Icon and Scotland World Cup Hope

Scott McTominay's bold move from Manchester United to Napoli transformed him into a Serie A MVP and national hero, as he prepares for Scotland's first World Cup in 27 years.

Life is good for Scott McTominay right now. Two years after leaving Manchester United following a 22-year association that began when he was five, the midfielder is preparing to represent Scotland at their first World Cup since 1998.

McTominay is a key figure for the Tartan Army, and arrives in the USA, Canada and Mexico after a transformative couple of seasons with Napoli. Loved in southern Italy and living there with partner Cam Reading, his profile has also soared in his homeland, particularly after his stunning overhead kick against Denmark last November that helped secure Scotland's place at this summer's tournament.

Alongside the likes of John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, he is part of a side that hopes to reach the knockout stages at a major tournament for the first time in the country's history. When McTominay decided to leave United in the summer of 2024, having spent his entire career at the club, he admitted it was a difficult decision but one he had to make to look out for number one.

It is a gamble that has paid off spectacularly. McTominay starred as Napoli won the Serie A title in 2024-25 for just the fourth time in history. Under Antonio Conte, he evolved from a dependable squad player at Old Trafford into one of Europe's most effective box-crashing midfielders, scoring 12 Serie A goals and earning the division's MVP award. He also came 18th in the Ballon d'Or rankings, ahead of players including Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Michael Olise.

McTominay repeatedly delivered in big moments, none more so than on the final day of the season when an acrobatic strike put Napoli ahead as they clinched the title over Inter Milan. His impact prompted comparisons with Napoli icon Diego Maradona, with the Argentine's son even likening the Scot to Jesus. But it is not only McTominay's exploits on the pitch that have won over supporters.

McTominay has embraced life in Naples and immersed himself in Neapolitan culture, while also learning to speak Italian. On the day of his medical, he asked to visit the club's home, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, to pay his respects to the Argentine legend. He also went viral in April 2025 after hailing the quality of local tomatoes.

'Oh my goodness, the tomatoes,' he said. 'Bellissimo. I never ate them at home, they are just red water. Here, they actually taste like tomatoes.

Now I eat them as a snack. I eat all the vegetables, all of the fruits. It is all so fresh. It's incredible.

' Moments like this helped McTominay earn the endearing nickname 'McFratm', with 'Fratm' meaning 'my brother' in local slang. His face has appeared on murals, flags and even birthday cakes, while supporters erected a shrine to him in Naples city centre after the 2025 title triumph.

At the time, local journalist Vincenzo Credendino told BBC Sport: 'Napoli fans could not be happier - he is the symbol of the attitude of this Napoli, with his intensity and sacrifice in every game. This is something the fans appreciate a lot, as they liked his kiss on the shirt in the match against Palermo in September and the fact he is learning Italian and even Neapolitan.

' Supporters have also embraced McTominay's frequent praise of the city and their fans, whom he described as the team's 'heartbeat' and among the best he has ever played for. McTominay's developments as a player have also been accompanied with a new look, with the Napoli star growing out his hair and getting into Italian fashion.

'I love the clothes here, man,' he told GQ earlier this week. 'The clothes, the way that people dress, and the fabrics that they use. I've enjoyed getting used to that sort of life of presenting yourself really, really well. And whenever I go out, wearing something nice with not too many logos and stuff like that.

I have a tailor who helps me out. Whenever you wear the clothes, you feel good, and it's nice to be like that. Obviously, whatever the people say about what I wear, I can't really control that. I just really do like the clothes.

' On his new hairstyle, he added: 'I actually don't know what happened there. I never once thought, I'm going to grow this to a certain length, or whatever. Obviously, it needs thinning out and the ends need cutting. But when I was in Manchester, I changed my hair quite often, whereas now I've found something that I feel comfortable with, and I actually enjoy having longer hair.

' McTominay's journey from a boyhood United fan to a cult hero in Naples is a testament to his courage and adaptability. He took a risk by leaving the comfort of his boyhood club, but that risk has transformed him into one of the most celebrated Scottish players of his generation. Now, with the World Cup on the horizon, McTominay has the chance to etch his name into Scottish football folklore.

If he can replicate his club form on the international stage, Scotland might just make history. The Tartan Army will be watching, hoping that the McTominay magic that lit up Serie A can shine brightly in North America





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