The Bank of Scotland has created a limited edition £20 note to celebrate Scotland's return to the top table of international football, with an image of midfielder Scott McTominay's over-head bicycle kick featured on the note. The note is designed as something special to keep, frame or pass down as a reminder of a landmark moment.

It was a legendary goal that helped secure Scotland's football team a place in their first World Cup in almost 30 years. Now an image of midfielder Scott McTominay's thrilling over-head bicycle kick that gave the national side an early lead in their deciding qualifying game against Denmark has been included on a new banknote.

The Bank of Scotland has created the limited edition £20 note to celebrate Scotland's return to the top table of international football, with the squad heading to their opening game of the competition in the United States later this summer. McTominay's iconic goal features on 100 notes, with the bold image set against another of the Forth Road Bridge.

Scotland ace Scott McTominay with the new Bank of Scotland artwork The new £20 note features the footballer as well as an image of the Forth Bridge The Bank of Scotland said the note was worth the same monetary value as any other but was 'designed as something special to keep, frame or pass down as a reminder of a landmark moment'. McTominay said: 'Reaching the biggest stage of world football is something every player dreams of, and I know it means everything to our fans.

'Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team, so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special. ' Fans will be offered the chance to secure one of fifty notes at a series of events over the coming weeks, including a collector's auction and a prize draw, with all proceeds going to homelessness charity Crisis.

Two pop up 'vault' events in Glasgow and Edinburgh are also being held where fans who correctly crack a code to a vault will score one of the limited edition notes. Emma Noble, who chairs the Scottish Executive Committee at Bank of Scotland said: 'Scoring qualification in such dramatic fashion is a moment fans will never forget, and we wanted to mark it in a way that's rooted in Scottish identity.

'Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country's story, and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist. She added: 'Scott's overhead kick is already regarded as one of the nation's greatest ever goals.

'It's been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we're grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland. ' The last time Scotland qualified for the World Cup was in France in 1998





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Scott Mctominay Banknote World Cup Qualification Forth Road Bridge Homelessness Charity Crisis

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Scotland's World Cup Qualification Celebrated with Limited Edition BanknoteThe Bank of Scotland has created a limited edition £20 note to celebrate Scotland's return to the top table of international football. The note features an image of midfielder Scott McTominay's thrilling over-head bicycle kick that gave the national side an early lead in their deciding qualifying game against Denmark. The goal is set against an image of the Forth Road Bridge. The note is part of a series of events to celebrate Scotland's qualification for the World Cup, including a collector's auction and a prize draw, with all proceeds going to homelessness charity Crisis.

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