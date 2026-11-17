The conservative’s melted face looked like an impressionist painting.

on Monday, joining a panel that included Democrat strategist Paul Begala and former Trump White House comms chief Anthony Scaramucci.

“If something great happened over the weekend related to the FAA, those thumbs would have been moving,” Scaramucci said of Trump’s love of gloating on Truth Social. “The only thing that was grounded longer than the planes were the president’s thumbs,” he said. “I don’t think we know the full story of what happened—it’s just too fishy for somebody like me. It’s two weeks before Thanksgiving.

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What are you guys doing upgrading the system on a Friday night? It doesn’t even make sense, what they are saying. ”Cooper then cut to Jennings, asking him about Trump saying on Monday that he had no responsibility for what went wrong with the ground stop. Jennings, who was appearing via a videolink, said, “Well, he has already taken responsibility as an administration for trying to fix it.

” However, as he continued to claim Democrats were voting against spending further money on infrastructure to fix the technology, his own technology let him down as his audio cut in and out. When Cooper eventually cut back to Jennings, to point out that Trump could have gone on TV at any time on the weekend to address the crisis, things got even worse.

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As Jennings started to say, “Yeah, he could have,” his audio remained intact but his camera blurred, making him almost unrecognizable. Looking like he had been deliberately pixelated by an arty Instagram filter, Jennings was awkwardly saying, “When you have a problem of a technical nature, you tend to let the technical people handle it. ” While his picture became sharper, Jennings’ audio then went out of sync with what was appearing on screen.

As he answered a further question, the gremlins kicked in again. At one point, Cooper’s video froze while he could be heard talking, before going out of sync again. The Daily Beast has contacted CNN for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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