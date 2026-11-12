Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Race in Historic Narrow Victory

Democrat Scott Colom defeats Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith by 5,611 votes in Mississippi, becoming the state's first Black US Senator since Reconstruction.

Democrat Scott Colom has secured a historic victory in Mississippi's United States Senate race, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by a razor-thin margin of 5,611 votes. This outcome establishes Colom as the first Black senator from the Magnolia State since the Reconstruction era. The Associated Press called the contest on Wednesday, ending a wait of more than a week that persisted as election officials meticulously reviewed absentee mail-in and provisional ballots. Colom ultimately defeated Hyde-Smith with 474,742 votes, or 49.24 percent, compared to Hyde-Smith's 469,131 votes, or 48.66 percent, as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Historic Vote Margins and Context

The margin of victory, while one of the narrowest in this year's midterm elections, remains significantly wider than the closest Senate races in United States history. The final count reveals a gap of approximately half a percentage point, highlighting a fiercely contested political battle in a state with a deep historical backdrop for civil rights and representation milestones. This election result occurred during a broader political shift, as Democrats simultaneously gained control of both chambers of Congress ahead of President Donald Trump's final two years in the White House.

Also read Democrat Scott Colom wins Mississippi 2026 Senate race, flipping seat in upset

Democrats are projected to hold at least 55 Senate seats after gaining eight seats in this cycle. This represents the largest midterm pickup for the chamber since 1986. Despite this national success for the Democratic party, some highly watched races, such as the one in Alaska, remained uncalled as data continued to be processed. The Mississippi result stands as the tightest Senate race concluded so far this election cycle, though it does not approach the microscopic margins of past historical contests.

Closest Senate Races in History

Historical data compiled by Politifact provides a stark comparison to the 2024 Mississippi election. The closest Senate race in American history took place in New Hampshire in 1974. Republican Louis C. Wyman was declared the winner over Democrat John A. Durkin by a mere two votes. This margin amounted to less than 0.001 percentage points. The contest required a series of recounts and remained unresolved for an extended period.

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Wyman was initially thought to have won by 355 votes. A subsequent recount suggested Durkin won by 10 votes. A third recount ultimately confirmed Wyman's victory by just two votes. The result was then challenged in the Senate. An appointed special panel spent weeks examining ballots before a new election was called. In the subsequent race, Durkin won by 27,000 votes.

The second-closest Senate race occurred in Minnesota in 2008. Democrat Al Franken defeated Republican Norm Coleman by 312 votes out of nearly 2.9 million cast. Franken's margin was about 0.01 percent. The result was settled only after a recount and legal challenge. In Nevada, the third-tightest race happened in 1964. Democrat Howard W. Cannon defeated Republican Paul Laxalt by just 48 votes.

Cannon's margin was 0.04 percentage points. North Dakota's 1974 Senate race followed, with Republican Milton R. Young defeating former Democratic Governor William L. Guy by 177 votes. This gap represented about 0.08 percentage points. The fifth-closest race took place in Iowa more than 100 years ago. Republican Smith W. Brookhart defeated Democrat Daniel F. Steck by about 755 votes in the 1924 election. Brookhart's win was contested, and the Senate ultimately voted to replace him with Steck more than a year later.

Colom's Political Significance and Platform

Scott Colom's victory carries profound historical weight for Mississippi politics. He is the first directly elected Black senator in the state since Blanche K. Bruce. Bruce was elected by the state Legislature in 1874. Colom is also the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Mississippi since John Stennis won reelection in 1982. This streak of Democratic representation in the state's Senate seat has been broken for over four decades.

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Colom arrives in Washington with a background in legal service. He currently serves as the district attorney for the 16th Judicial District of Mississippi. His platform focuses on broadening opportunities and improving quality of life for all residents. During his victory speech on Wednesday evening on the campus of Tougaloo College, Colom outlined his commitment to serving every Mississippian. He pledged to treat children and parents with the same dignity he demands for his own family.

Hyde-Smith Concession and Future Implications

Cindy Hyde-Smith conceded the race promptly after it was called by the Associated Press on Wednesday. She acknowledged the decision of Mississippi voters despite the narrow loss. Hyde-Smith, who has served as a senator since 2018, congratulated Colom. She wished him well in his new role.

The relationship between the two candidates has a complex history. In 2022, President Joe Biden nominated Colom to be a U.S. District Court judge. Hyde-Smith blocked Colom's confirmation during that period. This previous political conflict has now resolved with Colom assuming the seat. The victory marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

The election results underscore the intense competitiveness of current midterm races. While Democrats celebrate a national wave, specific regional outcomes like Mississippi remain highly sensitive to ballot counts. The thorough review process ensured that every mail-in and provisional ballot was accounted for before the final declaration. This diligence prevented premature calls that might have misled the public about the true result. The data now stands firm, reflecting the will of the voters in a state with a rich and evolving political heritage.