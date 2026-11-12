Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate, Ending 44-Year Streak

Democrat Scott Colom defeats Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a razor-thin 4,669-vote margin, flipping eight counties and making history as Mississippi's first Black senator.

Democratic candidate Scott Colom has secured a historic victory in the Mississippi Senate election, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by a razor-thin margin. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday, confirming that Colom overturned a 44-year losing streak for Democrats in state Senate contests. This win marks the first time Mississippi is sending its first popularly elected Black senator to Washington.

Colom, a local prosecutor, led Hyde-Smith by exactly 4,669 votes out of 962,237 ballots counted when the network made the call. The victory not only ends decades of Republican dominance in the state's top legislative race but also strengthens Democratic control of the Senate for the remainder of Donald Trump's second term. The result stands in stark contrast to the state's recent presidential politics, as President Donald Trump carried Mississippi by 23 points just two years earlier in 2024.

Also read Democrat Scott Colom wins Mississippi 2026 Senate race, flipping seat in upset

Key Counties Flipped Blue in Upset

The geographic scope of Colom's victory reveals how the Democrat built his winning coalition by flipping eight counties that had supported Cindy Hyde-Smith in the 2020 election against Democrat Mike Espy. A county was classified as flipping when Hyde-Smith defeated Espy there six years ago, but Colom received the most votes in the 2026 return. This shift demonstrates that the new Democratic coalition crosses sharply different parts of the state, moving beyond traditional urban centers into diverse rural and suburban areas.

DeSoto County, a major growth center on the Tennessee border near Memphis, played a pivotal role in the outcome. The county added 6.8 percent to its population between 2020 and 2025 and shifted dramatically from a 43,171-vote margin for Hyde-Smith to a 3,323-vote advantage for Colom. This area represents one of Mississippi's main growth corridors, signaling a significant change in voter behavior among newer residents.

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University-centered Lafayette County, home to Oxford and the University of Mississippi, also swung toward the Democrat. Census figures show nearly half of adults in this county hold at least a bachelor's degree, and Colom prevailed by 200 votes after Hyde-Smith had carried the area by 1,321 votes in the previous contest. Educational attainment appears to be a strong predictor of the voting shift in this college town.

Colom also overturned a 4,996-vote Republican advantage in Forrest County, winning by 2,418 votes. The county seat of Hattiesburg has long been a major center of Mississippi's voting-rights movement. Meanwhile, Madison County, part of the Jackson metropolitan area with a 6.6 percent population growth since 2020, shifted from a 4,664-vote Hyde-Smith margin to a 471-vote Colom lead. These counties feature some of the state's most highly educated populations.

Stakeholder Positions and Electoral Mechanics

The narrow statewide margin of 4,669 votes underscores how smaller county shifts proved valuable in a race decided by fewer than 5,000 ballots. Colom led by 347 votes in Grenada County, 90 in Yalobusha County, and 297 in Winston County. Grenada County, where the Mississippi Delta meets the hill country, was the birthplace of civil-rights organizer Amzie Moore. Yalobusha County has deep railroad roots, with the state's first labor union organized in Water Valley in 1869.

Winston County contains Nanih Waiya, an ancient mound regarded in Choctaw tradition as the tribe's birthplace, which was returned to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in 2008. Colom's widest margin among the eight flipped counties came in Jefferson Davis County, where he finished 1,449 votes ahead after Hyde-Smith narrowly carried it in 2020. This county was also home to the Prentiss Normal and Industrial Institute, which expanded educational opportunities for generations of Black Mississippians.

The certified results from six years ago show Hyde-Smith won statewide with 709,511 votes against 578,691 for Espy and 23,152 for Libertarian Jimmy Edwards. The 2026 return shows a much tighter competition, highlighting how the political landscape has evolved. Colom exceeded 67 percent across the heavily Democratic Jackson and Delta region, marking the strongest performance by a Democratic candidate for Senate, governor, or president in that area in at least a decade.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

Colom's victory strengthens Democratic control of the Senate for the remainder of Donald Trump's second term, a development that could influence legislative dynamics at the federal level. The win demonstrates that the Democratic party can compete well beyond Mississippi's established strongholds, challenging the assumption that the state remains solidly Republican in federal races. Hyde-Smith ran more than 10 percentage points behind Donald Trump's 2024 share in the Republican-friendly Northeast and Southeast regions of the state.

Late-counted ballots reinforced the pattern of Democratic gains. Colom won all 12 county updates issued on Wednesday, including the final addition from Jackson County that persuaded the Associated Press he had secured an insurmountable lead. This final tally confirmed the geographic spread of the new coalition, which combined strong margins in the Delta with improved competitiveness in suburban and college towns.

Speaking at Tougaloo College late Wednesday, Scott Colom framed his political promise in personal terms, emphasizing his commitment to families across Mississippi. He stated, "My commitment to you, each and every one of you, is that, first, I'm going to treat your children like I want my children to be treated." This message resonated with voters in counties that had previously voted Republican, marking a significant realignment in Mississippi politics.

Colom continued, "I'm going to treat your parents the way I want my parents to be treated. I'm going to treat your future the way I want my future treated." The election results reflect a changing electorate in a state with a complex history of civil rights and labor organizing. As Mississippi prepares to send its first Black senator to Washington, the victory stands as a testament to the shifting political demographics in the South.