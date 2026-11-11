Democrat Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Seat, Flips State Blue for First Time in 44 Years

Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by under half a percentage point, becoming Mississippi's first Democratic senator in over four decades and the state's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

Democrat Scott Colom has won the United States Senate race in Mississippi, flipping the seat blue for the first time in 44 years after defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The race was called on Wednesday evening, more than a week after Election Day, with Colom leading Hyde-Smith by just 4,669 votes, or under half a percentage point. Hyde-Smith has spoken to Colom and conceded, according to CNN, and she posted a video statement to social media later in the evening. The midterm battle had been hanging by a thread as Colom remained neck-to-neck with the Republican incumbent throughout the count of absentee and provisional affidavit ballots.

Also read Democrat Scott Colom elected as Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction

Historic Win for Democrat Scott Colom

Colom, a 43-year-old local prosecutor, capitalized on Mississippi's large Black population, widespread discontent with the economy and the Trump-backed Hyde-Smith's missteps as she sought a second full term. His victory marks the first time the conservative state has elected an African-American senator since the Reconstruction era. The last time Mississippi chose a new Democratic senator was 1947, and the winner then was a staunch segregationist.

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The Magnolia State had not had a Democratic senator in over four decades, but Democrats had grown optimistic about an upset as Hyde-Smith appeared caught off guard during the campaign. Trump-backed GOP incumbent Hyde-Smith assumed office in 2018. President Trump carried the state by 23 points in 2024, and Hyde-Smith won her last race by seven points.

Her defeat represents a humiliating blow for Trump in the midterms and is part of a broader Democratic sweep that saw the party regain control of both chambers of Congress. Colom built his campaign around a sharp critique of federal economic policies, specifically targeting tariffs and the Iran war. He argued these actions disproportionately harmed Mississippi farmers and framed them as direct threats to local livelihoods.

Campaign Strategy and Ad Campaigns

He also positioned Hyde-Smith as an ineffective representative who failed to address the concerns of everyday constituents. Colom attracted particular notice for some of the year's most widely circulated ads. After Hyde-Smith, 67, seemed to brush off high beef prices by saying consumers could choose other proteins, Colom cut a 30-second spot depicting incredulous voters saying they would pick another senator instead.

On election night, Hyde-Smith nearly declared victory to supporters at a watch party but stopped short, saying she would emerge as the winner later by Wednesday morning. She told the crowd that it was a much longer night than they had thought it would be. Colom ultimately proved her wrong as the AP declared him the winner over a week after the final ballots were cast.

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High Turnout in Mississippi Delta Region

The breakthrough was largely fueled by high voter turnout across the Mississippi Delta, a region with a majority-Black population. This surge in participation, combined with an improved share of the white vote for the Democratic candidate, created a new electoral coalition that defied historical trends. Colom received substantial national backing from prominent Democratic figures. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks lent their support, along with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

In the final days, former President Bill Clinton and former Vice-President Kamala Harris joined the effort to rally voters. Colom also sought to get high-profile surrogates like Harris and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to boost votes. He was endorsed by ex-president Bill Clinton, who visited the Magnolia State for a midterm rally on October 30. The visit appears to have helped more than a rally held by President Trump in support of Hyde-Smith.

Upon acknowledging the milestone, Colom pledged to serve as a role model for future generations of African Americans. He stated that his job is to perform so well that no young Black boy or girl with work ethic, vision and values will be denied a chance due to anything he has done. The victory reshapes the balance of power in the Senate and signals a potential realignment in Southern politics.

Colom's win challenges the entrenched Republican dominance that has defined Mississippi for decades and suggests that economic anxiety and demographic shifts are driving significant changes in voter behavior across traditionally conservative regions. The battle had turned into an unexpected nail-biter in an election that cost Republicans the Senate majority, as Democrats now flipped the eighth seat blue. Colom's triumph is widely regarded by political observers as one of the most astonishing seat flips of the midterm election cycle.