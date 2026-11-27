Scott Colom targets H-1B visas after Mississippi Senate win
Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom calls for American workers to get priority for tech jobs as he weighs in on the debate over H-1B visas.
Scott Colom, Democratic Senator-elect for Mississippi, is staking out a position on H-1B visas, arguing that American workers should have greater access to tech jobs than employees from overseas.
"I believe in a secure border. I believe that we need to know who is in our country," Colom said during his first town hall since his election on Tuesday. He was particularly vocal about H1B visas, a temporary U.S. work visa that allows American employers to hire foreign workers for specialized jobs that generally require at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent expertise.
USCIS says Congress generally caps new cap-subject H-1Bs at 65,000 annually, with another 20,000 places for qualifying workers with advanced degrees from U.S. universities. Universities and certain other employers can be exempt from the cap.
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