Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom calls for American workers to get priority for tech jobs as he weighs in on the debate over H-1B visas.

Scott Colom, Democratic Senator-elect for Mississippi, is staking out a position on H-1B visas, arguing that American workers should have greater access to tech jobs than employees from overseas.

"I believe in a secure border. I believe that we need to know who is in our country," Colom said during his first town hall since his election on Tuesday. He was particularly vocal about H1B visas, a temporary U.S. work visa that allows American employers to hire foreign workers for specialized jobs that generally require at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent expertise.

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USCIS says Congress generally caps new cap-subject H-1Bs at 65,000 annually, with another 20,000 places for qualifying workers with advanced degrees from U.S. universities. Universities and certain other employers can be exempt from the cap.