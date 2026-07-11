Mississippi Senate Race: Scott Colom's Lead Narrows as Hyde-Smith Campaign Holds Ground

Democrat Scott Colom holds a narrow lead over Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's Senate race, with thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots still to be processed before the Nov. 10 deadline.

The Mississippi Senate race between Democrat Scott Colom and Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has entered a critical phase as the counting of outstanding ballots continues to reveal a tighter contest than initially projected. Scott Colom had previously held a razor-thin lead, but the dynamics of the race have shifted as election officials in Mississippi processed additional mail-in and affidavit ballots across the state. The margin has narrowed significantly, transforming what appeared to be a historic upset into a fiercely contested battle that remains too close to call.

Scott Colom has expressed frustration with the current pace and tone of the race, particularly noting the absence of Cindy Hyde-Smith during the critical ballot-tallying phase. Scott Colom told reporters in Jackson that he has faith in the integrity of the election process, but he urged the Senator to address the public directly rather than relying on state party chairman Jim Hurst to communicate updates. Scott Colom questioned why the incumbent has not spoken out, suggesting that her silence indicates a recognition that there is no viable path to victory in the current count.

Also read Scott Colom flips deep-red Mississippi county named after KKK founder

Despite these comments, the official results indicate that Cindy Hyde-Smith has maintained her ground. The incumbent Senator put out a statement asserting that the election is not over and that her campaign is working across Mississippi to monitor the remaining ballots. Cindy Hyde-Smith emphasized that her team is protecting the integrity of the process and will see the contest through to the very end. This stance directly counters Scott Colom's assertions that the outcome is predetermined, highlighting the intense political tension gripping the state.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson provided clarity on the status of the remaining votes, confirming that just over 3,000 mail-in ballots still need to be processed. These ballots can legally be received by officials until November 10, provided they were postmarked by Election Day. In addition to mail-in ballots, there are outstanding provisional ballots cast by voters whose eligibility could not be immediately verified. The Colom campaign has estimated that up to 15,000 provisional ballots may still be counted, adding a layer of complexity to the final tally.

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The race has been defined by significant performance shifts in affidavit ballots, which are cast by voters who did not present identification at the polls. In Chickasaw County, where Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith typically wins by large margins, Scott Colom held a substantial lead among affidavit ballots. In Itawamba County, a Republican stronghold, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith leads overall by a wide margin, but her lead among affidavit ballots dropped significantly, indicating a surge in support for Scott Colom among voters who required additional verification.

Legal battles have emerged as a major subplot in the election, with the Colom campaign challenging a demand by the National Republican Senatorial Committee to segregate affidavit ballots from other voting materials. The Elias Law Group, representing Scott Colom, argued that such segregation violates Mississippi election law and jeopardizes voter privacy. Jacquelyn Lopez, an attorney for the campaign, warned that departing from standard procedures could violate voters' rights and undermine the secret ballot process.

Scott Colom has framed the race as a historic moment for Mississippi, noting that a victory would make him the first Black U.S. senator elected by popular vote in the state since the Reconstruction era. He has also pointed to past judicial conflicts, stating that he would likely be a federal judge today had Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith not blocked President Joe Biden's nomination of him in 2023. This personal history has added depth to the political narrative, with Scott Colom arguing that the election is a battle against entrenched interests.

As the November 10 deadline approaches, the focus remains on Hinds County and other majority-Black areas where thousands of absentee ballots are still being processed. The outcome of this race carries significant implications for Mississippi's political landscape, potentially ending a decades-long streak of Democratic absence in the state's Senate delegation. However, with Cindy Hyde-Smith refusing to concede and the margin remaining within the margin of error, the final result remains uncertain.

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The political tension is further complicated by broader national narratives, with Scott Colom characterizing the election as a fight against fascist elements and billionaire interests. He has argued that defeating these forces is essential for restoring democracy and improving the lives of ordinary citizens. This framing has resonated with many voters, particularly in communities that have seen significant increases in political engagement and turnout.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party and its allies continue to contest the counting procedures, with some officials warning against changes to election protocols. The Supreme Court has barred election officials from changing procedures during vote-counting, but the demand to segregate affidavit ballots has created confusion and legal challenges. The Colom campaign has called this demand a desperate stunt, asserting that it is a last-ditch effort by a losing campaign to alter the outcome.

Ultimately, the Mississippi Senate race has become a test of the state's electoral integrity and a barometer for shifting political allegiances. With both campaigns mobilizing supporters and legal teams monitoring the final count, the eyes of the nation are on Jackson. The result will not only determine who represents Mississippi in the U.S. Senate but also signal the future direction of the Deep-Red state's political identity.

As voters await the final certification, the narratives of both candidates continue to evolve. Scott Colom remains confident that the law will prevail and that the will of the people will be reflected in the final numbers. Conversely, Cindy Hyde-Smith maintains that every vote counts and that her campaign is prepared to defend the results through any legal means necessary. The coming days will likely determine whether Mississippi makes history or if the incumbent holds on in a historic upset.