Scott Colom Seeks Historic Win as Mississippi Senate Ballots Are Tallied

Mississippi prosecutor Scott Colom challenges incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a race that could make him the first Black U.S. Senator from the state since Reconstruction, pending final ballot counts.

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Scott Colom secured a critical milestone in Jackson, Mississippi, on Friday, November 6, 2026, by visiting Farish Street, a historic district where civil rights leaders once organized. The local prosecutor, widely recognized as a potential historic figure in the state, was warmly welcomed by Maati Jone Primm, owner of Marshall's Music & Book Store. This location is distinguished as the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the United States, anchoring the neighborhood's deep cultural significance. The visit occurred as the state continues to tally ballots that could propel Colom to become the first Black senator from Mississippi since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.

The Mechanics of the Ongoing Vote Count

The Associated Press has not yet called the race between Democrat Scott Colom and Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. The outcome hinges on a meticulous review process unfolding across elections offices in all 82 counties of Mississippi. Local officials are currently receiving and examining absentee ballots and provisional ballots, officially termed affidavit ballots, before strict deadlines arrive next week. This process involves careful verification to ensure compliance with state election laws and procedures.

Also read Colom v Hyde-Smith: What’s next in the Mississippi Senate race?

Mississippi law allows absentee ballots to be counted provided they are received by Tuesday, five business days after the November 2, 2026, election. The remaining affidavit ballots are cast at polling locations when administrative glitches occur, such as a voter's name being missing from the rolls or identification issues. Citizens facing identification problems have until Tuesday to resolve these matters in person at their local elections offices. For individuals not found on precinct rolls, officials can verify status using previous records and information from the affidavit filed during voting.

Competing Campaign Strategies and Legal Posture

Scott Colom expressed confidence in the election officials managing the count, stating that he trusts them to follow the law and emphasizing the need for patience. He noted that ballots tallied since Tuesday lean in his favor and criticized Hyde-Smith for her silence. Colom questioned why the incumbent senator has not appeared publicly since election night, when she essentially declared victory despite a razor-thin margin with numerous ballots still uncounted.

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In contrast, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has maintained a firm stance through social media, declaring that her campaign is not backing down. She posted on Friday that her team is working across Mississippi to monitor remaining ballots and protect the integrity of the electoral process. She vowed to see the contest through to the very end. Mississippi law does not provide for an automatic statewide recount; therefore, campaigns must seek court orders, typically county by county, to examine specific ballots. Volunteers and lawyers for both campaigns are present in anticipation of potential litigation as the count proceeds.

Historical Context and Demographic Significance

The potential victory of Scott Colom represents a seismic shift in a state where white conservatives have dominated the Statehouse and congressional delegation for nearly 150 years. Through the Jim Crow segregation era and the Civil Rights Movement, state leaders were nearly all Democrats. However, following the Civil Rights Movement, these leaders overwhelmingly shifted to the Republican Party. For Black Mississippians, this political realignment resulted in a lack of proportional representation at the top levels of state government and in Washington for generations.

Mississippi's population is nearly 40 percent Black, yet top representation has remained white for decades. Sorie Tarawally, a 76-year-old attorney who has long known Colom's father, described the 43-year-old candidate as the man and messiah. Maati Jone Primm celebrated the moment, calling it wonderful to have Scott Colom as a representative. The Farish Street neighborhood remains a potent symbol of Black Mississippians' first migration from plantations to cities, a journey Primm highlighted during Colom's visit.

Future Implications and Next Steps

While Democrats already control the U.S. Senate, so Colom's win would not alter the balance of power in Washington, it would fundamentally reshape the political landscape of Mississippi. The midterms revealed a broad backlash against redistricting efforts in the South that were designed to boost Republican votes and reduce Black representation. Colom was initially viewed as a long shot, with Senate Democrats' top campaign group only beginning to spend on advertising in his support in late October.

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The final determination of the election will depend on the resolution of outstanding ballots and any legal challenges filed by either side. Citizens can check the status of their affidavit ballots on the Mississippi secretary of state's office website without necessarily visiting an elections office. As the count nears its conclusion, the state remains on edge, with many voters expressing cautious optimism or outright celebration. The historic nature of this potential outcome underscores the profound changes in Mississippi's political identity following decades of disenfranchisement and struggle for representation.