Scott Colom Mississippi Senate Race Sparks Family Talk on Southern History

A mother describes how her 9-year-old daughter tracked Scott Colom's Mississippi Senate race while learning Southern history through classic American films.

The morning after election night, a 9-year-old girl named Amaya woke up asking whether Texas had turned blue. She did not say good morning first. Her first question was about the election results, which her mother described as a sign of how closely the child followed politics.

The night before, Amaya had been in her mother's home office circling races on a whiteboard with red and blue markers. When her mother explained why Scott Colom's Senate campaign in Mississippi mattered, the history the family had discussed at home suddenly connected to the news on the screen.

Also read Democrat Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Race, First Democratic Senator Since 1982

Classic Films Sparked Hard Questions at Home

Amaya watched Gone With the Wind and To Kill a Mockingbird for the first time shortly before election night. Both films deal with slavery, racism, injustice and the complicated realities of the American South, offering plenty for a 9-year-old to consider.

Amaya preferred Gone With the Wind, especially its sweeping drama and complicated relationships. She also had strong opinions about Scarlett O'Hara, whom she called a gold digger who stabbed poor, sweet Melanie in the back. She enjoyed To Kill a Mockingbird as well, but her mother said she saw the drama while she herself saw a parenting lesson.

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The mother was born and raised in Louisiana, while Amaya was born in Seattle and is now being raised in Texas. The family has taken Amaya to Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, where the stories of enslaved people are central, and to Washington, D.C., to explore its monuments and museums.

Amaya has also seen the movie Selma, watched documentaries and learned why the late Sen. John Lewis is her mother's hero. The mother said she did not expect her daughter to understand everything at ages 3 and 4, but she believed the family was planting seeds.

Scout Finch and Atticus Finch Shape Parenting Lessons

Atticus Finch's way of treating his daughter Scout Finch became the mother's main takeaway from To Kill a Mockingbird. Scout was 6 and curious about a world that did not always make sense, and Atticus listened to her and explained hard things in language she could understand.

The mother said that watching Atticus with Scout helped her realize she does not have to have every answer for Amaya. Her goal is to make sure her daughter knows she can always come to her with a question. Amaya understood that Atticus was doing his job as a lawyer, and that the evidence supported his client's innocence even though justice did not prevail.

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After both films, Amaya looked up the actors and what became of their careers. The mother said her daughter also wants to understand the people behind the stories, not just the plots. She added that Amaya's friends come from different races and backgrounds, and their differences are not barriers to their friendship.

Scott Colom and the Mississippi Senate Race

Scott Colom's Senate campaign in Mississippi could make him the state's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, the period after the Civil War. The mother said that victory would connect directly to the history the family had discussed while watching Gone With the Wind.

When Amaya walked into the office and asked whether Mississippi had been called, the answer was not yet. The state was still taking its time counting ballots. The mother joked that the count might be happening the way children learn, with One Mississippi, Two Mississippi, Three Mississippi, which she said might explain why it was taking so long.