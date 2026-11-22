Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, becoming the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate from the state by popular vote. His campaign used social media skits and Obama-era optimism to end a 44-year Republican incumbency streak.

Scott Colom has defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, becoming the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate from the state by popular vote.

Scott Colom Defeats Cindy Hyde-Smith

The Democrat won with 29,000 votes to Hyde-Smith's 25,000 in the 2026 midterms. The victory ended a 44-year-long streak of Republican incumbency in the state. Colom, a Democratic district attorney from the Lowndes County area, did not have the resources for expensive TV ads. Instead, he relied on goofy social media skits that drew nearly 1 million views on YouTube alone.

Also read GOP consultant: Mississippi ‘did good’ with Colom Senate win

His Pick Another Protein ad flooded the comments section with praise for its innocence. One commenter wrote: Best political ad ever! No exaggeration or dishonesty. No nastiness.

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Perfect casting. Funky music. Lighthearted tone. Super FUNNY.

Goofy Social Media Ads Draw Attention

Total genius. Another Colom ad, Sinators, dorkily spoofed the Academy Award-winning horror film Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan. Andrew Colom, Scott's twin brother, wrote and directed the ad, which depicts the brothers dressed in 1930s-era garb huddled inside a barn while a presumptive Hyde-Smith lurks outside, begging for gold for Trump's Oval Office. Andrew Colom told The Post: Social media can be cringe.

When Scott started, he's getting no likes, no comments, low views. But he stuck with it. You can get past the cringe and get Gen Z fans to find you inspiring. And Scott got that because of social media.

The win has been described as the revenge of millennial cringe. Democrats swept the 2026 midterms by ditching political cynicism and traditional attack ads for corny, Obama-era optimism. Julian Epstein, a Democratic consultant, told The Post: Millennial cringe is very cringe. In the case of Scott Colom, it was part of a very sophisticated advertising and social media campaign that walked circles around the GOP in the last election.

Historic Victory Ends Long GOP Streak

The optimism and hopefulness in Colom's campaign harkens back to the Obama-era idealism in 2008. Colom's election marks a historic and transformative moment in American political history. Mississippi was the only state after the Civil War during Reconstruction to have Black citizens serve in the U.S. Senate, with Hiram Rhodes Revels and Blanche Kelso Bruce appointed by the state Legislature rather than elected by popular vote.

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Despite Mississippi having the highest percentage of Black residents in the country, estimated at around 38 percent, the state had not elected a Black person to statewide office since Reconstruction. Mississippi joins only two other former Confederate states, South Carolina and Georgia, in having elected a Black senator. South Carolina elected Republican Tim Scott in 2012, and Georgia elected Democrat Raphael Warnock in 2020.

Colom is the third from the region and the ninth Black person ever elected to the Senate via popular vote. Five other Black senators will be sworn in alongside Colom in January, including Juliana Stratton from Illinois, the second Black woman elected from her state and the fifth Black woman ever to serve in the upper chamber.

List of States With Black Senators Expands

Illinois currently holds the record for the most Black senators elected, with three individuals having reached that position, one of whom was Barack Obama. The list of states that have elected Black senators now includes California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Mississippi.

Previous close races in Mississippi included Gary Anderson's run for state treasurer in 2003, where he garnered 46.6 percent of the vote, and former Agriculture Commissioner Mike Espy's competitive bids in 2018 and 2020 against Hyde-Smith. Looking ahead, Mississippi is gearing up for its 2027 gubernatorial election. Barbour, the Mississippi chair of the Republican National Committee, predicts continued competition. He said: We are fools if we think that it's just going to be a layup in '27 and '28.

The GOP needs to focus on policy and running a bottom-up grassroots campaign. DeSoto resident John Duda, 70, told The Post: She was cruising. Charles Taylor, Mississippi's NAACP executive director, said Colom's victory should set a precedent. He said: I think if someone is not making Mississippi a precedent, then they shouldn't be the one making decisions.