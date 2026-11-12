Scott Colom Makes History as Mississippi Elects First Black Democrat U.S. Senator

Democrat Scott Colom defeats incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in a historic upset, becoming Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction and ending forty years of Republican dominance in the state's Senate races.

In a historic and stunning political shift that has sent shockwaves through the national landscape, Democrat Scott Colom has successfully won the United States Senate race in Mississippi, marking a significant departure from decades of Republican dominance in the state.

This victory represents the first time a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era, effectively breaking a forty-year streak where only Republican senators have represented the state. By defeating incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and independent candidate Ty Pinkins, Colom has not only ousted a sitting senator but has also become the state's first Black senator in modern history.

Also read Mississippi elects Democrat Scott Colom as state's first Black US senator since Reconstruction

Scott Colom Overcomes Trump Margin

The win is being hailed as a major upset, particularly given that President Donald Trump previously won the state by a substantial twenty-three point margin in the last presidential election. This result serves as a stinging rebuke to the Republican Party's agenda and demonstrates a significant erosion of their traditional stronghold on statewide offices.

The election night proceedings were filled with emotion and celebration as supporters gathered at Tougaloo College, a historically Black campus that played a pivotal role during the Civil Rights Movement as a safe haven for voting rights activists. Senator-elect Colom invoked the legacy of movement leaders such as Medgar Evers and Fannie Lou Hamer, honoring their contributions to civil rights while thanking key mentors including U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

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In his victory speech, Colom emphasized a message of unity and service to all residents, regardless of their political affiliations. He pledged to treat the children, parents, and future of every Mississippian with the same care and respect he wishes for his own family, signaling a commitment to inclusive governance.

Colom Wins Narrow Victory by 4645 Votes

The Associated Press officially called the race eight days after the initial election, with ninety-nine percent of precincts reporting, confirming Colom's narrow but decisive lead of approximately 4,645 votes, translating to a final tally of forty-nine point two percent compared to Hyde-Smith's forty-eight point seven percent. The reaction from prominent political figures highlighted the magnitude of this political realignment.

Former President Bill Clinton, who campaigned vigorously for Colom in northeast Mississippi during late October, congratulated the senator-elect on social media, noting the cultural resonance of the victory. He remarked on the patience required to count the ballots and praised Colom for putting his heart and soul into the race because of his belief in the promise of Mississippi's people.

Gop Governor Reeves Pledges Collaboration

Meanwhile, Republican Governor Tate Reeves posted his congratulations on X, expressing a hope to collaborate with Colom on critical issues such as supporting families, growing jobs and wages, and improving educational outcomes for the state's children. This victory caps a long and arduous election period where county election officials processed thousands of affidavit ballots by hand.

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Colom, aged forty-three, will become the fifty-fifth Democratic senator to join the chamber, further diversifying the political representation in Washington and setting a new precedent for future elections in the Deep South.