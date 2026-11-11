Scott Colom Holds Narrow Lead Over Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi Senate Race

Democrat Scott Colom maintains a slim lead over Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the uncalled Mississippi U.S. Senate race, with final results expected by mid-November.

Democrat Scott Colom continues to hold a slight lead over Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's U.S. Senate race, which remains officially uncalled one week after Election Day due to the extremely slim margin between the two candidates. As of Tuesday afternoon, Colom led Hyde-Smith by exactly 2,575 votes, representing a difference of only 0.3 percentage points, despite the state's historically conservative political leanings. The Associated Press reported that 97 percent of the vote had been counted at that time, leaving a small but significant portion of ballots still pending certification.

Core Vote Count and Certification Timeline

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson provided a detailed breakdown of the remaining ballots late on Monday evening, outlining the specific hurdles remaining before the race can be formally called. He confirmed that 75 counties have uploaded their unofficial results, while only one county has submitted official results so far. Additionally, there are 2,578 absentee mail-in ballots still outstanding, along with 15,547 affidavit ballots that have been processed, with 76 percent of those accepted into the total count.

Also read Colom leads Hyde-Smith by more than 2,500 votes as Mississippi awaits final Senate result

The state has established a firm deadline for local jurisdictions to submit their certified results to the secretary of state's office by November 13. This submission date is critical as it will allow for a complete and accurate full vote tally to emerge, resolving the current uncertainty surrounding the election outcome. Until this administrative process is completed, the race remains in a holding pattern with both campaigns monitoring the incoming data closely.

Stakeholder Positions and Campaign Dynamics

Scott Colom's wife, Nadia Dale Colom, has been a visible and vocal supporter throughout the campaign, frequently appearing in campaign videos and voicing strong support for her husband's candidacy. She serves as the executive director of the Golden Triangle Boys and Girls Club and lives with Scott in Columbus, Mississippi, where they raise two daughters in elementary school. Her public statements have emphasized the importance of national attention to the state, reflecting the broader sentiments of the Democratic base in the region.

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Nadia Dale Colom told WKXI-FM, a radio station based in Magee, Mississippi, that she believes 2026 was our moment to show the country that Mississippi does matter. She further articulated that the state is not to be written off, highlighting that residents have very valuable people here, with valuable voices, who deserve better representation than they have right now in Washington. This narrative of underrepresentation has resonated with voters seeking change from the status quo.

Scott Colom publicly acknowledged his wife's efforts in a Facebook post, writing that my wife Nadia truly never stops campaigning and that he could not do this without her. Her consistent presence and advocacy have served as a key component of the Colom campaign's grassroots strategy, reinforcing the personal stakes involved in the election and connecting with voters on a community level.

Political Context and Historical Precedents

Mississippi has not elected a Democratic senator since John Stennis retired in 1982, marking a gap of over four decades during which the seat flipped to Republicans. This historical context underscores the significance of Colom's current lead, as Democrats have begun to invest heavily in the seat during the latter stages of the campaign despite previous perceptions of the state as firmly Republican. The shift reflects broader national dissatisfaction with the Trump administration and high turnout among Black voters in Southern states.

Recent presidential election data highlights the challenging environment for Democrats in the state, with President Donald Trump carrying Mississippi by double digits in 2024, winning 60.9 percent of the vote compared to former Vice President Kamala Harris' 38 percent. In 2020, Trump won by 17 points, securing 58 percent of the vote against 41 percent for his opponent, and carried the state by 18 points in 2016 with 58 percent to 40 percent. These figures illustrate the steep uphill battle Democrats face in overcoming deep-seated partisan divides.

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Future Outlook and Legal Considerations

Marvin King, a professor of political science at the University of Mississippi, suggested that the race could be called in the next few days or early next week, noting that today marks the deadline for mail-in ballots that were postmarked November 3. He observed that Colom's lead is becoming large enough that it might soon surpass the number of outstanding ballots, potentially rendering the remaining counts insufficient to alter the outcome. This assessment provides a timeline for when the political drama may finally conclude.

Unlike many other states, Mississippi does not have a statutory recount procedure for such narrow margins, meaning candidates cannot automatically trigger a manual recount of votes. Instead, a candidate could challenge the results in court or appeal directly to the Senate, where the U.S. Constitution designates the chamber as the ultimate judge of election disputes. This legal framework adds a layer of complexity to the potential resolution of the race if disputes arise over the certification process.

Michael Morley, the faculty director of Florida State University's Election Law Center, explained that ultimately, no matter who gets certified as the winner or what a court says about it, the Senate itself holds the power to decline the seat to a person even if state officials certify them. A FairVote analysis of 7,437 statewide general elections between 2000 and 2025 found that there were 37 recounts, with only three election results being reversed, indicating that such interventions are rare exceptions rather than the norm.