Scott Colom Eyes Senate Upset as DeSoto County Vote Shapes Mississippi Race

Democrat Scott Colom may upset Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, and DeSoto County vote totals are proving central to his midterm performance.

Democrat Scott Colom may defeat Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi's closely contested U.S. Senate race, according to reporting by Bobby Harrison of Mississippi Today. The outcome had not been finalized when the report was published on November 8, 2026, and the vote was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Much of Colom's strength, the report argues, came from the Memphis suburb of DeSoto County, which has long been viewed as one of the state's Republican strongholds.

Colom appeared poised to win DeSoto County, a result that would surprise many observers given the county's political reputation. The more important figure, however, is the size of his vote total there. Once all ballots from Tuesday's election are counted in the coming days, Colom is expected to match or fall just short of the vote total Kamala Harris received in DeSoto County in the 2024 presidential election.

Also read County-by-County: Veterans Day events in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

DeSoto County Vote Totals Drive Colom's Senate Performance

DeSoto County is the single biggest reason Colom's campaign performed as strongly as it did, according to the report. Colom received nearly 15,000 more votes than Democrat Brandon Presley did in the county during the 2023 Mississippi gubernatorial election. The report describes DeSoto as the biggest factor in his showing, although it is not the only one.

Harrison's analysis also points to the county's rapid growth as a key part of the picture. DeSoto has been one of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi for years, driven largely by transplants from Memphis, Tennessee. The report notes that many of these newcomers historically showed little interest in Mississippi elections, which made the county a low-propensity voting base.

Advertisement

Hyde-Smith Underperforms Trump in DeSoto County Turnout

Cindy Hyde-Smith won fewer than 25,000 votes in DeSoto County, significantly underperforming Donald Trump, who received 48,064 votes there in 2024. The gap helps explain why Hyde-Smith now faces a potential history-making upset. In the 2020 presidential election year, when she was last on the ballot, she matched Trump's county performance by winning more than 40,000 votes.

The report states that if Hyde-Smith had matched her 2020 performance in DeSoto County this year, she would not be facing a potential upset. Harrison argues that Hyde-Smith was unable to turn out her voters at the same level as in previous contests. He also notes that Colom and his team deserve credit for a campaign that mobilized supporters in a way that produced one of the most improbable victories in the history of Mississippi and the nation.

Midterm Turnout and Historic Stakes Shape the Final Count

Midterm turnout in Mississippi is expected to reach a record high, nearing 1 million votes this year. That total would still be more than 200,000 short of the turnout in the 2024 presidential election and more than 300,000 short of the total in the 2020 election. The midterm turnout is also projected to be about 100,000 more than the 2023 gubernatorial election, which Tate Reeves won over Brandon Presley by about 25,000 votes.

If Colom wins, he would become the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi since 1982. He would also be the first challenger to upset a sitting Mississippi senator since 1942. The report draws a historical contrast with DeSoto County itself, noting that Ronnie Musgrove barely lost there to Mike Parker in 1999 by 9,301 votes to 9,144, before Haley Barbour campaigned heavily in the county in 2003 and won it 18,689 votes to 8,876 over Musgrove. Barbour's campaign, which included a visit from then-President George W. Bush, is cited as the moment DeSoto became one of the state's Republican strongholds.