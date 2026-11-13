Scott Colom Elected Mississippi's First Black U.S. Senator Since Reconstruction

Democrat Scott Colom defeated Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to become Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since the 19th century, marking a historic political shift in the state.

Scott Colom secured a historic victory in the United States Senate race on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. This win makes Colom the first Black U.S. senator from Mississippi since the Reconstruction era following the Civil War. The Associated Press officially called the race for Colom, concluding a tight contest that had kept voters waiting for an answer.

Historic Victory at Tougaloo College

Jubilant supporters gathered on the campus of Tougaloo College in north Jackson to celebrate the election result. The crowd included students, community leaders, and political figures who hugged, danced, and expressed deep emotion. Scott Colom addressed the assembly, stating that his journey began with prayer and that Mississippi faith often changes history. The event featured performances by the Tougaloo choir singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." A recording of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" also played, highlighting the college's role in the Civil Rights Movement. Historically, this institution provided safety for protesters against segregation and voting suppression.

Also read Mississippi elects Democrat Scott Colom as state's first Black US senator since Reconstruction

Election Delays and Provisional Ballots

The certification of Scott Colom's victory took eight days after Election Day due to administrative complexities. The vote count was significantly slowed by an unusually large number of provisional ballots. Many voters were forced to cast these ballots after being moved to inactive status. The Mississippi Secretary of State, Michael Watson, provided data to local election officials based on unverified credit bureau records. This data triggered the inactive status for numerous eligible citizens, creating a backlog that delayed the final tally.

Reactions from Supporters and State Officials

Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has served in the Senate since 2018, issued a video statement congratulating Scott Colom. She wished him well in his new role despite her defeat. Democratic State Representative Justis Gibbs celebrated the news from his law office in Jackson. He described the victory as a turning point for Mississippi politics. Gibbs noted that voters showed up and connected with Colom's authenticity. He believed this result injects new energy into the Mississippi Democratic Party. Students at Tougaloo College also reacted strongly to the news. Terry Rogers II, a senior political science student, cried upon seeing CNN project the win. He stated that the victory made him love his state even more.

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Personal Tributes and Campaign Strategy

Nadia Colom, the wife of the newly elected senator, played a visible role in the campaign trail. She helped organize a taco truck that toured college campuses with a specific menu theme. This strategy was derived from one of Scott Colom's viral campaign advertisements. She also moderated panels at several public events during the race. At the victory party, Nadia Colom expressed immense pride in her husband's achievement. She recalled knowing from their first date how much he wanted to contribute to his state. The celebration at Tougaloo College highlighted the deep connection between the campaign and the local Black community.

Impact on Mississippi's Political Landscape

The election result addresses concerns about brain drain in Mississippi. Many college-educated residents have fled the state for better opportunities elsewhere. Terry Rogers II suggested that Scott Colom's triumph could help revamp Mississippi's national image. The victory demonstrates that progress is possible within the state. Supporters believe this historic win will encourage more civic engagement. The atmosphere at Tougaloo College reflected a sense of renewed hope and optimism for the future of Mississippi politics.