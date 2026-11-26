The pair played Turk and Virgil Malloy, respectively, in the 2001 heist movie and its sequels.

, Caan was happy to share he and Affleck are “100 percent” open to reprising Turk and Virgil Malloy, respectively, in the follow-up that’s in development at Warner Bros.

“If the movie gets made, I’m 100 percent in. I actually have not read the script yet, but I hear the script is great,” he said, adding, “I just saw Casey the other night too, and I asked him and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go. ’ So I can speak for Casey. We’re in if it happens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' Review: Brad Pitt, David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino Mix a Cool Cocktail in Free-Flowing Spinoff, playing two bickering brothers that Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan recruited from Utah to serve as the crew’s getaway drivers and mechanics. The pair reprised their roles in 2004’s) is attached to direct the latest installment in the heist movie franchise that is also expected to see Clooney, Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle return.