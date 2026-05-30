Scott Bessent says US seized roughly $1B in Iranian crypto as regime nears 'end of their tether'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the U.S. has seized roughly $1 billion in Iranian cryptocurrency assets as Operation Economic Fury pushes Iran's economy toward collapse.

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S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent details the United States’ economic pressure campaign on Iran, known as Operation Economic Fury, on 'Kudlow.

'said the Iranian economy is nearing a breaking point Friday, while announcing that the U.S. has seized roughly $1 billion in "We have seized about a billion dollars of their crypto," he told FOX Business. "Just outright grabbed the wallets. ""I think between five and a half-six weeks of an incredibly successful military campaign and then Operation Economic Fury, where we have really cut them off…they are at the end of their tether now financially," he said.

"I think 40 or 50% of the troops aren't getting paid. Police aren't reporting to the station. The effort, launched in March 2025, has crippled Tehran’s financial lifelines by seizing Iranian assets, freezing bank accounts and pressuring foreign governments to cut ties with the nation.to grab villas and houses and properties," Bessent explained.

"And this is money that's stolen from the Iranian people. "TRUMP CLAIMS IRAN 'STARVING FOR CASH,' 'COLLAPSING FINANCIALLY' AFTER EXTENDING CEASEFIRE President Donald Trump speaks alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the White House Digital Assets Summit at the White House on March 07, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The Treasury secretary went on to address ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, highlighting the differences between the factions involved in the talks.

President"We did not have regime change, but we changed the regime," Bessent said.

"The first level leaders were decapitated, the second level decapitated. So, we're dealing with the third level.

""And it's very tough because, on one side, we have a theocracy with the clerics. On the other side, we have aUS strikes Iranian targets after Tehran is accused of mining the Strait of Hormuz amid fragile ceasefire Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to assess US strikes on Iran, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and President Donald Trump’s next move.

IRAN IS 'TRYING TO GIVE THE GLOBAL ECONOMY A HEART ATTACK' BY CLOSING STRAIT OF HORMUZ, UAE MINISTER SAYS "They made my job so much easier because before, many of our great GCC Gulf allies were a little less than transparent about their banking system, that, ‘Oh no, we don't have any Iranian oil,’" Bessent said. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visits"FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 12, 2025, in New York City.

"They've done an incredible job," he told FOX Business. "When I talked to General Caine and Secretary Hegseth, they said, ‘Look, these young people aren't afraid. They want to fight… This is what they signed up for. ’"





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